Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC features – Ray tracing, ultrawide monitor support, and more

For a while now, Spider-Man Remastered has been for PlayStation 5 players only. That’s changing soon, as the remaster is coming to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Even better, it’s coming with a unique list of special features for the PC crowd to utilize. Here’s what you can expect with the PC port.

Related: The 10 best Spider-Man games of all time

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Features, Explained

New features for Spider-Man Remastered on PC are detailed in a PlayStation Blog post, and there are five resolution-based ones highlighted there. First is ray tracing, so you’ll see reflections across the shiny windows and watery puddles of New York City as you swing around. The next two go hand in hand: the game supports Nvidia DLSS for increased graphics performance and Nvidia DLAA for those who want to push their higher-end GeForce GPUs even further through anti-aliasing. The game also supports different monitor setups, from 21:9 ultrawide to 32:9 panoramic to multiple displays. Lastly, all of these capabilities are possible whether you’re playing the game in fullscreen or windowed mode.

Beyond the look of the game, the PC version will also have a good feel. The adaptive triggers and haptic feedback of PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers are compatible here. The game also includes keyboard and mouse support, of course, along with control remapping and accessibility options.

Image via Insomniac

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Preorder Bonuses

The Spider-Man Remastered PC release date is Friday, August 12, but Sony is offering some preorder bonuses if you want to put your money down early. As you can see in the image above, the bonuses can also be earned in the game if you just want to wait, but you will get early access to three costumes, the Spider-Drone gadget, and five extra skill points.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Specs

Along with all of this performance and preorder info, Sony published a list of Spider-Man Remastered’s PC requirements. There are several presets, ranging from minimum specs to high-end ray tracing support. See our breakdown of requirements and recommended specs for all the information.