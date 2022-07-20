Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered minimum PC requirements and recommended specs

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered takes the 2018 game and gives the whole adventure a fresh coat of paint, making the Spidey suit shine even brighter. It’s been available on PlayStation 5 for some time, but thanks to Sony’s recent venture onto PC, it’s finally coming to Steam and the Epic Game Store.

Specifically, the PC release date for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is Friday, August 12, so fans don’t have to wait long to experience one of the best Spider-Man games of all time. That’s assuming their machine can run it, of course. Sony has released a detailed list of PC specs, so you can check to see what level is most appropriate for your machine. Spider-Man Remastered is capable of high-level ray tracing if you’ve got the goods.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Minimum PC specs

Avg Performance: 720p @ 30 FPS

Graphic Presents: Very Low

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD equivalent

CPU: Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 75 GB available space

Spider-Man Remastered Recommended PC specs

Avg Performance: 1080p @ 60 FPS

Graphic Presents: Medium

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580

CPU: Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 75 GB available space

Spider-Man Remastered Very High PC specs

Avg Performance: 4K @ 60 FPS

Graphic Presents: High

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

CPU: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 75 GB available space

Spider-Man Remastered Amazing Ray Tracing PC specs

Avg Performance: 1440p @ 60 FPS / 4K @ 30 FPS

Graphic Presents: High / Ray Tracing High

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 3070 or AMD Radeon 6900 XT

CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Memory: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 75 GB available space

Spider-Man Remastered Ultimate Ray Tracing PC specs