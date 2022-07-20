Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered minimum PC requirements and recommended specs
Can your machine swing it?
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered takes the 2018 game and gives the whole adventure a fresh coat of paint, making the Spidey suit shine even brighter. It’s been available on PlayStation 5 for some time, but thanks to Sony’s recent venture onto PC, it’s finally coming to Steam and the Epic Game Store.
Specifically, the PC release date for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is Friday, August 12, so fans don’t have to wait long to experience one of the best Spider-Man games of all time. That’s assuming their machine can run it, of course. Sony has released a detailed list of PC specs, so you can check to see what level is most appropriate for your machine. Spider-Man Remastered is capable of high-level ray tracing if you’ve got the goods.
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Minimum PC specs
- Avg Performance: 720p @ 30 FPS
- Graphic Presents: Very Low
- GPU: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD equivalent
- CPU: Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 75 GB available space
Spider-Man Remastered Recommended PC specs
- Avg Performance: 1080p @ 60 FPS
- Graphic Presents: Medium
- GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580
- CPU: Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Memory: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 75 GB available space
Spider-Man Remastered Very High PC specs
- Avg Performance: 4K @ 60 FPS
- Graphic Presents: High
- GPU: NVIDIA GTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
- CPU: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 75 GB available space
Spider-Man Remastered Amazing Ray Tracing PC specs
- Avg Performance: 1440p @ 60 FPS / 4K @ 30 FPS
- Graphic Presents: High / Ray Tracing High
- GPU: NVIDIA GTX 3070 or AMD Radeon 6900 XT
- CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Memory: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 75 GB available space
Spider-Man Remastered Ultimate Ray Tracing PC specs
- Avg Performance: 4K @ 60 FPS
- Graphic Presents: High / Ray Tracing Very High
- GPU: NVIDIA GTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
- CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Memory: 32 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 75 GB available space