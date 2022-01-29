Mass Outbreak Shiny Hunting guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Pokémon you encounter in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are wild and free, and thus explore the Hisui region. As you progress through the game’s story, eventually, you’ll encounter Mass Outbreaks, massive swarms of Pokémon that appear on the map at specific times. You can use these Mass Outbreaks as a way to hunt shiny Pokémon. In this guide, we’ll share how to hunt Shiny Pokémon during Mass Outbreaks in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Before you learn what type of Mass Outbreak is happening, you’re going to want to save your game manually. You can do this by turning off the Autosave function in your game, going into your settings, and choosing to Disable the Autosave. After that, you can manually save your game and load it back into it whenever you drop out. Before learning about what Pokémon could be having a Mass Outbreak, make sure to do this.

Now, when you return to Base Camp to learn what type of Mass Outbreak is happening in your game if you don’t like the Pokémon that spawns, reset your game and try again. You’ll return to the moment you ran your manual save so that you can ask for another Mass Outbreak for a different Pokémon. You can keep doing this until you get the Pokémon you want to have a Mass Outbreak.

When a Pokémon appears for a Mass Outbreak, it has a significantly greater chance of being a shiny version. You can increase these chances by having a Species Research level 10 with that Pokémon or having Perfect Research. You can also further increase these chances by getting the shiny charm.