Minecraft Trial APK download link (v.1.19.60.05)

Minecraft is one of those games that everyone knows about, even if they’ve never played it. And did you know that Minecraft is available on mobile devices too? Mojang, the creators of Minecraft, have ported the game for mobile on both Android and iOS, however, it’s not a free game. But they offer a Trial version of the game that you can download to your device and try out before deciding to buy the full version. One of the simplest ways to install it is through an APK file, which is why we have provided a tested working link to download the file and install it on your device.

Minecraft APK download link

With the number of mods that can be added to Minecraft, it’s easy to find the wrong APK file. Moreover, a lot of them represent a very real security risk to your system or device. The following APK download link has been downloaded, tried, and tested to make sure that it’s a working up-to-date version of Minecraft Trial. And there are even older versions of the game available through the link as well.

Minecraft Trial APK file (size: 632 MB, version 1.19.60.05)

What is the APK file

Android Package Kit or APK (also known as Android Application Package or AAP) is a file type used by Android-based systems to distribute and install mobile apps. The purpose of APK files is mainly to install mobile software on your phone or PC (with an emulator). Using APK files to install apps enables you to avoid having to use outlets such as Google Play Store, and also to avoid regional restrictions.

How to install an APK file

APK files can be installed on Android devices or on PCs with an Android emulator. We recommend using proven emulators like BlueStacks and LDPlayer.

To install APK files on your PC, open the emulator and then select the option to install APK files. Most often, you’ll be able to just drag and drop the APK file directly on the emulator’s home screen to start the installation process. Then, follow the instructions that appear on the screen to finalize the installation.

To install APK files on your Android device, navigate to your device’s download folder and locate the APK file. Tap it and select the Install option. From there, simply follow the on-screen prompts to finalize the installation.