Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Many Jubilife Villagers will need your help in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. They’ll be asking questions about specific Pokémon that you find in the wild and will want you to assist in locating them on their behalf. For Arezu, she wants to learn more about Misdreavus, and you’ll have to find one of them in the wild to bring back to her to take a look at it. In this guide, we’ll cover how to complete the Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Your only goal for this request is to find and capture a Misdreavus. You’ll need to head into the wild to find this Pokémon, and you should be able to locate it in the Coronet Highlands. While you’re over there, the most reliable location to find Misdreavus is in the Stonetooth Rows, Sacred Plaza, or in the Celestica Ruins. All three of these locations have a good chance of spawning a Misdreavus. However, you need to make sure it’s nighttime. If it’s not night, Misdreavus won’t show up. This is because it’s a Ghost-type Pokémon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Misdreavus in this location are pretty tough. We recommend weakening them in battle or trying to sneak up behind them to catch them in a Poké Ball. After you catch them, return to Jubilife Village to speak with Arezu, and you’ll have completed the request.