MLB The Show 21: How to complete the Division Series Postseason Program
Round 2 is in the books.
The 2021 MLB Postseason is chugging along, and we’ve now reached the Championship Series in both the American and National Leagues. With all of the series in the ALDS and NLCS wrapped up, SDS on October 15 launched the new Division Series Postseason Program. MLB The Show 21 players can grind towards eight new Postseason players, plus some other rewards. What does this program look like? Let’s take a look.
How to complete the Division Series Postseason Program
First off, let’s go over the details for this program. You will need 100 Points to complete the entire Division Series Program. Here’s a look at the rewards:
- 10 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack
- 20 Points – Diamond Profile Icon
- 30 Points – 98 OVR DS Jose Abreu
- 35 Points – 1000 Stubs
- 40 Points – 98 OVR DS Rowdy Tellez
- 45 Points – Headliners 2 Pack Bundle
- 50 Points – 98 OVR DS Randy Arozarena
- 55 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack (x2)
- 60 Points – 98 OVR DS Joc Pederson
- 65 Points – Diamond Universal Profile Nameplate
- 70 Points – 98 OVR DS Julio Urias
- 75 Points – 1500 Stubs
- 80 Points – 98 OVR DS Lance McCullers Jr.
- 85 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack (x3) and 2000 Stubs
- 90 Points – 99 OVR DS Logan Webb
- 95 Points – Headliners 2 Pack Bundle
- 100 Points – 99 OVR DS Enrique Hernandez
Here’s a look at the attributes for all eight players:
Jose Abreu
Rowdy Tellez
Randy Arozarena
Joc Pederson
Julio Urias
Lance McCullers Jr.
Logan Webb
Enrique Hernandez
In order to get Points for this program, take a look at some of your options:
- Complete the Wild Card Conquest (30 Points)
- Complete eight Moments (32 Points – 4 Points per Moment)
- Complete Missions:
- Win games in the Postseason event (Repeatable) (3 Points for 1 Win)
- Tally 25 Total Bases with Wild Card Program players (Repeatable) (Online or Offline) (10 Points)
- Tally 10 Strikeouts with Wild Card Program players (Repeatable) (Online or Offline) (10 Points)
- 7 Hits with Red Sox (Online or Offline) (5 Points)
- 10 Total Bases with Rays (Online or Offline) (5 Points)
- 5 Extra Base Hits with White Sox (Online or Offline) (5 Points)
- 3 Home Runs with Astros (Online or Offline) (5 Points)
- 10 Strikeouts with Braves (Online or Offline) (5 Points)
- 10 Strikeouts with Brewers (Online or Offline) (5 Points)
- 5 Extra Base Hits with Dodgers (Online or Offline) (5 Points)
- 3 Home Runs with Giants (Online or Offline) (5 Points)
The Division Series Conquest, as stated previously, will yield users 30 Points. Here’s a look at the map for this conquest:
The design of the Division Series map is pretty fitting, since it’s in the shape of a D and S. Here’s a look at the goals for this map:
- Goal 1 – Acquire 75M Fans (rewards are 400 Stubs and 500 XP)
- Goal 2 – Conquer 100 territories (rewards are Diamond Stadium Perk, 500 Stubs, and 700 XP)
- Goal 3 – Capture all strongholds (rewards are Series 42 Choice Pack, 2500 Stubs, and 2500 XP)
- Goal 4 – Conquer all territories (rewards are 10 MLB The Show 21 packs, 1000 Stubs, and 1000 XP)