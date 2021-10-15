MLB The Show 21: How to complete the Division Series Postseason Program

The 2021 MLB Postseason is chugging along, and we’ve now reached the Championship Series in both the American and National Leagues. With all of the series in the ALDS and NLCS wrapped up, SDS on October 15 launched the new Division Series Postseason Program. MLB The Show 21 players can grind towards eight new Postseason players, plus some other rewards. What does this program look like? Let’s take a look.

How to complete the Division Series Postseason Program

First off, let’s go over the details for this program. You will need 100 Points to complete the entire Division Series Program. Here’s a look at the rewards:

10 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack

20 Points – Diamond Profile Icon

30 Points – 98 OVR DS Jose Abreu

35 Points – 1000 Stubs

40 Points – 98 OVR DS Rowdy Tellez

45 Points – Headliners 2 Pack Bundle

50 Points – 98 OVR DS Randy Arozarena

55 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack (x2)

60 Points – 98 OVR DS Joc Pederson

65 Points – Diamond Universal Profile Nameplate

70 Points – 98 OVR DS Julio Urias

75 Points – 1500 Stubs

80 Points – 98 OVR DS Lance McCullers Jr.

85 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack (x3) and 2000 Stubs

90 Points – 99 OVR DS Logan Webb

95 Points – Headliners 2 Pack Bundle

100 Points – 99 OVR DS Enrique Hernandez

Here’s a look at the attributes for all eight players:

Jose Abreu

Screenshot from Gamepur

Rowdy Tellez

Randy Arozarena

Joc Pederson

Julio Urias

Lance McCullers Jr.

Logan Webb

Enrique Hernandez

In order to get Points for this program, take a look at some of your options:

Complete the Wild Card Conquest (30 Points)

Complete eight Moments (32 Points – 4 Points per Moment)

Complete Missions: Win games in the Postseason event ( Repeatable ) (3 Points for 1 Win) Tally 25 Total Bases with Wild Card Program players ( Repeatable ) (Online or Offline) (10 Points) Tally 10 Strikeouts with Wild Card Program players ( Repeatable ) (Online or Offline) (10 Points) 7 Hits with Red Sox (Online or Offline) (5 Points) 10 Total Bases with Rays (Online or Offline) (5 Points) 5 Extra Base Hits with White Sox (Online or Offline) (5 Points) 3 Home Runs with Astros (Online or Offline) (5 Points) 10 Strikeouts with Braves (Online or Offline) (5 Points) 10 Strikeouts with Brewers (Online or Offline) (5 Points) 5 Extra Base Hits with Dodgers (Online or Offline) (5 Points) 3 Home Runs with Giants (Online or Offline) (5 Points)



The Division Series Conquest, as stated previously, will yield users 30 Points. Here’s a look at the map for this conquest:

The design of the Division Series map is pretty fitting, since it’s in the shape of a D and S. Here’s a look at the goals for this map: