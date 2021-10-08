MLB The Show 21: How to complete the Wild Card Postseason Program

It’s Postseason time in Major League Baseball, as we’ve now moved past the Wild Card games are are now in the Divisional Series Round. However, that doesn’t mean everything from the Wild Card round is gone and forgotten. The Wild Card Postseason Program is now live, as MLB players can now get their hands on a slew of rewards, including four new Wild Card player items. Which players got cards? Let’s take a look.

First off, let’s go over the details for this program/ You will need 75 Points to complete the entire Wild Card Program. Here’s a look at the rewards:

10 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack

15 Points – 1000 Stubs

20 Points – Diamond Profile Nameplate

25 Points – 98 OVR Wild Card Tommy Edman

30 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack

40 Points – 1500 Stubs

45 Points – 98 OVR Wild Card Giancarlo Stanton

50 Points – Headliners 2 Pack Bundle

60 Points – 98 OVR Wild Card Nathan Eovaldi

70 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack (x3) and 2000 Stubs

75 Points – 99 OVR Wild Card Chris Taylor

Here’s a look at the four players that can be obtained in this program:

Tommy Edman

Screenshot from Gamepur

Giancarlo Stanton

Screenshot from Gamepur

Nathan Eovaldi

Screenshot from Gamepur

Chris Taylor

Screenshot from Gamepur

In order to get Points for this program, take a look at some of your options:

Complete the Wild Card Conquest (25 Points)

Complete eight Moments (32 Points – 4 Points per Moment)

Complete Missions: Win games in the Postseason event ( Repeatable ) (3 Points for 1 Win) 3 Home Runs with Yankees (Online or Offline) (5 Points) 5 Extra Base Hits with Red Sox (Online or Offline) (5 Points) 7 Hits with Dodgers (Online or Offline) (5 Points) 10 Total Bases with Cardinals (Online or Offline) (5 Points)



The Wild Card Conquest will yield users 25 Points. Here’s a look at the map for this conquest:

Screenshot from Gamepur

The design of the Wild Card map is pretty fitting, since it’s in the shape of a W and C. Here’s a look at the goals for this map: