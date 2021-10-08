MLB The Show 21: How to complete the Wild Card Postseason Program
It’s Playoffs time.
It’s Postseason time in Major League Baseball, as we’ve now moved past the Wild Card games are are now in the Divisional Series Round. However, that doesn’t mean everything from the Wild Card round is gone and forgotten. The Wild Card Postseason Program is now live, as MLB players can now get their hands on a slew of rewards, including four new Wild Card player items. Which players got cards? Let’s take a look.
First off, let’s go over the details for this program/ You will need 75 Points to complete the entire Wild Card Program. Here’s a look at the rewards:
- 10 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack
- 15 Points – 1000 Stubs
- 20 Points – Diamond Profile Nameplate
- 25 Points – 98 OVR Wild Card Tommy Edman
- 30 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack
- 40 Points – 1500 Stubs
- 45 Points – 98 OVR Wild Card Giancarlo Stanton
- 50 Points – Headliners 2 Pack Bundle
- 60 Points – 98 OVR Wild Card Nathan Eovaldi
- 70 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack (x3) and 2000 Stubs
- 75 Points – 99 OVR Wild Card Chris Taylor
Here’s a look at the four players that can be obtained in this program:
Tommy Edman
Giancarlo Stanton
Nathan Eovaldi
Chris Taylor
In order to get Points for this program, take a look at some of your options:
- Complete the Wild Card Conquest (25 Points)
- Complete eight Moments (32 Points – 4 Points per Moment)
- Complete Missions:
- Win games in the Postseason event (Repeatable) (3 Points for 1 Win)
- 3 Home Runs with Yankees (Online or Offline) (5 Points)
- 5 Extra Base Hits with Red Sox (Online or Offline) (5 Points)
- 7 Hits with Dodgers (Online or Offline) (5 Points)
- 10 Total Bases with Cardinals (Online or Offline) (5 Points)
The Wild Card Conquest will yield users 25 Points. Here’s a look at the map for this conquest:
The design of the Wild Card map is pretty fitting, since it’s in the shape of a W and C. Here’s a look at the goals for this map:
- Goal 1 – Steal 1M Fans (rewards are MLB The Show 21 pack, 300 Stubs, and 300 XP)
- Goal 2 – Acquire 60M Fans (rewards are 400 Stubs and 500 XP)
- Goal 3 – Conquer 75 Territories (rewards are 500 Stubs and 700 XP)
- Goal 4 – Capture all strongholds (rewards are Headliners Bundle Sets 1-40, 1000 Stubs, and 1000 XP)
- Goal 5 – Conquer all territories (rewards are Ballin’ is a Habit pack, 1000 Stubs, and 1500 XP)