MLB The Show 21 June Monthly Awards program – How to get Lightning Kyle Schwarber, rewards, and more

The third month of the 2021 MLB season is in the books, and that means it’s time for yet another Monthly Awards program in MLB The Show 21. Last month, Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien was the Lightning card, and that program is still available. But on July 8, Sony San Diego released the third Monthly Awards program of 2021. This time, a 98 OVR Lightning player item of Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber is up for grabs in this program, one that is for the month of June. So, what do you need to do in order to unlock Schwarber, plus all the other rewards in this program. Let’s go over what you need to know.

MLB The Show 21 May Monthly Awards program

Much like with other programs in MLB The Show, players will need to acquire points for the program. There are 20 different awards available in this program, and this is how it breaks down:

5 Points – 92 OVR POTM Tyler Stephenson card

10 Points – Topps Now (05/31-06/06) Choice Pack

15 Points – 1000 Stubs

20 Points – 93 OVR POTM Charlie Morton card

25 Points – MLB The Show 21 Diamond Bat Equipment Perk

30 Points – 94 OVR POTM Tyler Glasnow card

35 Points – Topps Now (06/07-06/13) Choice Pack

40 Points – 94 OVR POTM Tommy Pham card

45 Points – 2000 Stubs

50 Points – 95 OVR POTM Ryan Pressly card

55 Points – Topps Now (06/14/-06/20) Choice Pack

60 Points – 95 OVR POTM Bryan Reynolds card

65 Points – Topps Now (06/21-06/27) Choice Pack

70 Points – 95 OVR POTM Jonathan Schoop card

75 Points – 3000 Stubs

80 Points – 96 OVR POTM Carlos Correa card

85 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack

90 Points – Series 42 Choice Pack

95 Points – MLB The Show 21 Diamond Bat Equipment Perk

100 Points – 98 OVR Lightning Kyle Schwarber card

MLB The Show players can take home a bevy of awards this month, including 6000 Stubs, and nine 90+ OVR cards.

In order to make progress in this program, you’ll need to complete a combination of Collections, Moments, and Missions. Here’s one route that can get you to 100 Points:

June Monthly Awards and Topps Now collection (38 Players – 15 Points)

June May Monthly Awards Moments (36 Points)

Complete any of these other missions in order to get the remaining 49 Points: 30 Total Bases with Topps Now players (10 Points) 7 Extra Base Hits with Topps Now players (10 Points) 15 Strikeouts with Topps Now players (10 Points) 10 Total Bases with POTM Correa (4 Points) 9 Strikeouts with POTM Morton (4 Points) 3 Extra Base Hits with POTM Stephenson (4 Points) 5 Strikeouts with POTM Pressly (4 Points) 2 Home Runs with POTM Schoop (4 Points) 3 Extra Base Hits with POTM Pham (4 Points) 10 Total Bases with POTM Reynolds (4 Points) 9 Strikeouts with POTM Glasnow (4 Points)



Ideally, you will want to get the three 10 Points Missions done. Then, mix and match and pick five of the other eight remaining Missions to get to 100. And yes, you have to do the collection in order to acquire the Lightning award. The collection can be completing by acquiring all the Monthly Awards cards for June, plus all Topps Now items. Topps Now cards can be obtained either through the choice packs from the June program, as well as from the special Moments.

The big boys

Let’s take a look at the three highest-rated cards for this program, starting with Jonathan Schoop:

Jonathan Schoop

Carlos Correa

Kyle Schwarber

Yes, Schwarber does have catcher as a secondary position.

Additionally, SDS added a new collection for the 4th Inning Program. MLB The Show players can acquire 20,000 XP towards the 4th Inning by acquiring three players from the June Monthly program.