MLB The Show 21 June Monthly Awards program – How to get Lightning Kyle Schwarber, rewards, and more
A legendary run by Schwarber.
The third month of the 2021 MLB season is in the books, and that means it’s time for yet another Monthly Awards program in MLB The Show 21. Last month, Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien was the Lightning card, and that program is still available. But on July 8, Sony San Diego released the third Monthly Awards program of 2021. This time, a 98 OVR Lightning player item of Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber is up for grabs in this program, one that is for the month of June. So, what do you need to do in order to unlock Schwarber, plus all the other rewards in this program. Let’s go over what you need to know.
MLB The Show 21 May Monthly Awards program
Much like with other programs in MLB The Show, players will need to acquire points for the program. There are 20 different awards available in this program, and this is how it breaks down:
- 5 Points – 92 OVR POTM Tyler Stephenson card
- 10 Points – Topps Now (05/31-06/06) Choice Pack
- 15 Points – 1000 Stubs
- 20 Points – 93 OVR POTM Charlie Morton card
- 25 Points – MLB The Show 21 Diamond Bat Equipment Perk
- 30 Points – 94 OVR POTM Tyler Glasnow card
- 35 Points – Topps Now (06/07-06/13) Choice Pack
- 40 Points – 94 OVR POTM Tommy Pham card
- 45 Points – 2000 Stubs
- 50 Points – 95 OVR POTM Ryan Pressly card
- 55 Points – Topps Now (06/14/-06/20) Choice Pack
- 60 Points – 95 OVR POTM Bryan Reynolds card
- 65 Points – Topps Now (06/21-06/27) Choice Pack
- 70 Points – 95 OVR POTM Jonathan Schoop card
- 75 Points – 3000 Stubs
- 80 Points – 96 OVR POTM Carlos Correa card
- 85 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack
- 90 Points – Series 42 Choice Pack
- 95 Points – MLB The Show 21 Diamond Bat Equipment Perk
- 100 Points – 98 OVR Lightning Kyle Schwarber card
MLB The Show players can take home a bevy of awards this month, including 6000 Stubs, and nine 90+ OVR cards.
In order to make progress in this program, you’ll need to complete a combination of Collections, Moments, and Missions. Here’s one route that can get you to 100 Points:
- June Monthly Awards and Topps Now collection (38 Players – 15 Points)
- June May Monthly Awards Moments (36 Points)
- Complete any of these other missions in order to get the remaining 49 Points:
- 30 Total Bases with Topps Now players (10 Points)
- 7 Extra Base Hits with Topps Now players (10 Points)
- 15 Strikeouts with Topps Now players (10 Points)
- 10 Total Bases with POTM Correa (4 Points)
- 9 Strikeouts with POTM Morton (4 Points)
- 3 Extra Base Hits with POTM Stephenson (4 Points)
- 5 Strikeouts with POTM Pressly (4 Points)
- 2 Home Runs with POTM Schoop (4 Points)
- 3 Extra Base Hits with POTM Pham (4 Points)
- 10 Total Bases with POTM Reynolds (4 Points)
- 9 Strikeouts with POTM Glasnow (4 Points)
Ideally, you will want to get the three 10 Points Missions done. Then, mix and match and pick five of the other eight remaining Missions to get to 100. And yes, you have to do the collection in order to acquire the Lightning award. The collection can be completing by acquiring all the Monthly Awards cards for June, plus all Topps Now items. Topps Now cards can be obtained either through the choice packs from the June program, as well as from the special Moments.
The big boys
Let’s take a look at the three highest-rated cards for this program, starting with Jonathan Schoop:
Jonathan Schoop
Carlos Correa
Kyle Schwarber
Yes, Schwarber does have catcher as a secondary position.
Additionally, SDS added a new collection for the 4th Inning Program. MLB The Show players can acquire 20,000 XP towards the 4th Inning by acquiring three players from the June Monthly program.