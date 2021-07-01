MLB The Show 21 4th Inning Program guide – All rewards, conquests, how to earn XP

Get the 4th of July weekend off to a good start.

The 3rd Inning Program has come and gone in MLB The Show 21, but as you probably know by now, that doesn’t mean the fun stops there. On July 1, Sony San Diego launched the 4th Inning Program, filled with new rewards, packs, and a chance at three new Program bosses. So, what are the rewards for this season, and how can you make progress in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.

4th Inning Rewards

Let’s start off with the rewards for the 4th Inning Program. Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the 3rd Inning Program, plus requirements to hit each level:

LevelRewardXP Requirement
1Stadium Perk and 3000 Stubs5000
2MLB The Show 21 Pack10000
3Ballplayer Choice Pack17500
4Diamond Universal Profile Nameplate and 3000 Stubs25000
5Bat Slam Unlockable Choice Pack and 3000 Stubs32500
6Ballplayer Choice Pack40000
7Headliners Set 14 Pack55000
8MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5)70000
9Ballplayer Choice Pack85000
104th Inning Inning Diamond Choice Pack (89 OVR Rollie Fingers, 88 OVR Tony Perez, 88 OVR John Smoltz)100000
11Diamond Stadium Perk115000
12Equipment Item and 3000 Stubs130000
13Series 42 Choice Pack145000
141966 Orioles Home Jersey160000
153rd Inning Diamond Choice Pack (91 OVR Tommy Edman, 90 OVR Joc Pederson, 90 OVR Trevor May)175000
16Universal Profile Icon and 5000 Stubs190000
17Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack205000
18Diamond Stadium Perk and 5000 Stubs220000
19Diamond Equipment Item235000
20Diamond Bat Equipment Item250000
21Diamond Equipment (Stars & Stripes Socks) Item270000
22Legend Icon Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs290000
23Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs310000
241958 Giants Home Jersey330000
254th Inning Boss Choice Pack350000
26Ballin’ is a Habit Pack380000
27Diamond Equipment Item410000
281999 Rays Road Jersey and 5000 Stubs470000
29MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10)480000
30Classic Stadium Choice Pack500000
31MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10)530000
32Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs560000
33Kitchen Sink 1 Choice Pack590000
34Kitchen Sink 2 Choice Pack620000
3590+ OVR Diamond Live Series Choice Pack650000

How to earn XP

There are many ways to earn XP. Players can simply play the various game modes in MLB The Show 21 and earn XP after each game. This includes Road to the Show games, which can be a quick way to get XP quickly. Players can earn a good amount of XP (anywhere from 1,000-4,000 XP) per game just by taking a few swings at the plate, or throwing a few innings on the mound.

Additionally, players can complete Daily Missions, as well as Program missions. As of July 1, four Program Missions can be completed for XP.

  • Win 10 games in competitive online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 5,000 XP
  • Tally 20 hits with Prospect, Future Stars, or Rookie Series players in online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 5,000 XP
  • Tally 5 saves with any Diamond pitchers in online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 3,750 XP
  • Tally 15 strikeouts with an Diamond pitchers in online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 3,750 XP

Other missions may be added in the near future, so be on the lookout for those.

Collections can also be used towards earning XP. The Show users can earn XP by completing the collections for Evolution Nelson Cruz and Whitey Ford. Also, MLB The Show 21 players can earn 50,000 XP by completing a collection featuring the three 3rd Inning bosses.

4th Inning Conquest

Here’s a quick look at the 4th Inning Conquest map, which takes the shape of the American flag:

Screenshot by Gamepur

25,000 XP can be completed by entering and completing the 4th Inning Stars and Stripes Conquest.

Eight teams are in this map, be on the lookout for additional conquests and collections that will drop throughout the program. You’ll also want to keep an eye out for the 4th Inning Showdown Challenge, which usually offers 35,000 XP towards program progress.

The 4th Inning Program is slated to end on July 30.

© 2021, Gamepur. All rights reserved