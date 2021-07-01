MLB The Show 21 4th Inning Program guide – All rewards, conquests, how to earn XP

The 3rd Inning Program has come and gone in MLB The Show 21, but as you probably know by now, that doesn’t mean the fun stops there. On July 1, Sony San Diego launched the 4th Inning Program, filled with new rewards, packs, and a chance at three new Program bosses. So, what are the rewards for this season, and how can you make progress in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.

4th Inning Rewards

Let’s start off with the rewards for the 4th Inning Program. Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the 3rd Inning Program, plus requirements to hit each level:

Level Reward XP Requirement 1 Stadium Perk and 3000 Stubs 5000 2 MLB The Show 21 Pack 10000 3 Ballplayer Choice Pack 17500 4 Diamond Universal Profile Nameplate and 3000 Stubs 25000 5 Bat Slam Unlockable Choice Pack and 3000 Stubs 32500 6 Ballplayer Choice Pack 40000 7 Headliners Set 14 Pack 55000 8 MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5) 70000 9 Ballplayer Choice Pack 85000 10 4th Inning Inning Diamond Choice Pack (89 OVR Rollie Fingers, 88 OVR Tony Perez, 88 OVR John Smoltz) 100000 11 Diamond Stadium Perk 115000 12 Equipment Item and 3000 Stubs 130000 13 Series 42 Choice Pack 145000 14 1966 Orioles Home Jersey 160000 15 3rd Inning Diamond Choice Pack (91 OVR Tommy Edman, 90 OVR Joc Pederson, 90 OVR Trevor May) 175000 16 Universal Profile Icon and 5000 Stubs 190000 17 Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack 205000 18 Diamond Stadium Perk and 5000 Stubs 220000 19 Diamond Equipment Item 235000 20 Diamond Bat Equipment Item 250000 21 Diamond Equipment (Stars & Stripes Socks) Item 270000 22 Legend Icon Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs 290000 23 Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs 310000 24 1958 Giants Home Jersey 330000 25 4th Inning Boss Choice Pack 350000 26 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack 380000 27 Diamond Equipment Item 410000 28 1999 Rays Road Jersey and 5000 Stubs 470000 29 MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10) 480000 30 Classic Stadium Choice Pack 500000 31 MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10) 530000 32 Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs 560000 33 Kitchen Sink 1 Choice Pack 590000 34 Kitchen Sink 2 Choice Pack 620000 35 90+ OVR Diamond Live Series Choice Pack 650000

How to earn XP

There are many ways to earn XP. Players can simply play the various game modes in MLB The Show 21 and earn XP after each game. This includes Road to the Show games, which can be a quick way to get XP quickly. Players can earn a good amount of XP (anywhere from 1,000-4,000 XP) per game just by taking a few swings at the plate, or throwing a few innings on the mound.

Additionally, players can complete Daily Missions, as well as Program missions. As of July 1, four Program Missions can be completed for XP.

Win 10 games in competitive online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 5,000 XP

Tally 20 hits with Prospect, Future Stars, or Rookie Series players in online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 5,000 XP

Tally 5 saves with any Diamond pitchers in online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 3,750 XP

Tally 15 strikeouts with an Diamond pitchers in online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 3,750 XP

Other missions may be added in the near future, so be on the lookout for those.

Collections can also be used towards earning XP. The Show users can earn XP by completing the collections for Evolution Nelson Cruz and Whitey Ford. Also, MLB The Show 21 players can earn 50,000 XP by completing a collection featuring the three 3rd Inning bosses.

4th Inning Conquest

Here’s a quick look at the 4th Inning Conquest map, which takes the shape of the American flag:

Screenshot by Gamepur

25,000 XP can be completed by entering and completing the 4th Inning Stars and Stripes Conquest.

Eight teams are in this map, be on the lookout for additional conquests and collections that will drop throughout the program. You’ll also want to keep an eye out for the 4th Inning Showdown Challenge, which usually offers 35,000 XP towards program progress.

The 4th Inning Program is slated to end on July 30.