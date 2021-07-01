MLB The Show 21 4th Inning Program guide – All rewards, conquests, how to earn XP
Get the 4th of July weekend off to a good start.
The 3rd Inning Program has come and gone in MLB The Show 21, but as you probably know by now, that doesn’t mean the fun stops there. On July 1, Sony San Diego launched the 4th Inning Program, filled with new rewards, packs, and a chance at three new Program bosses. So, what are the rewards for this season, and how can you make progress in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.
4th Inning Rewards
Let’s start off with the rewards for the 4th Inning Program. Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the 3rd Inning Program, plus requirements to hit each level:
|Level
|Reward
|XP Requirement
|1
|Stadium Perk and 3000 Stubs
|5000
|2
|MLB The Show 21 Pack
|10000
|3
|Ballplayer Choice Pack
|17500
|4
|Diamond Universal Profile Nameplate and 3000 Stubs
|25000
|5
|Bat Slam Unlockable Choice Pack and 3000 Stubs
|32500
|6
|Ballplayer Choice Pack
|40000
|7
|Headliners Set 14 Pack
|55000
|8
|MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5)
|70000
|9
|Ballplayer Choice Pack
|85000
|10
|4th Inning Inning Diamond Choice Pack (89 OVR Rollie Fingers, 88 OVR Tony Perez, 88 OVR John Smoltz)
|100000
|11
|Diamond Stadium Perk
|115000
|12
|Equipment Item and 3000 Stubs
|130000
|13
|Series 42 Choice Pack
|145000
|14
|1966 Orioles Home Jersey
|160000
|15
|3rd Inning Diamond Choice Pack (91 OVR Tommy Edman, 90 OVR Joc Pederson, 90 OVR Trevor May)
|175000
|16
|Universal Profile Icon and 5000 Stubs
|190000
|17
|Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack
|205000
|18
|Diamond Stadium Perk and 5000 Stubs
|220000
|19
|Diamond Equipment Item
|235000
|20
|Diamond Bat Equipment Item
|250000
|21
|Diamond Equipment (Stars & Stripes Socks) Item
|270000
|22
|Legend Icon Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs
|290000
|23
|Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs
|310000
|24
|1958 Giants Home Jersey
|330000
|25
|4th Inning Boss Choice Pack
|350000
|26
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack
|380000
|27
|Diamond Equipment Item
|410000
|28
|1999 Rays Road Jersey and 5000 Stubs
|470000
|29
|MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10)
|480000
|30
|Classic Stadium Choice Pack
|500000
|31
|MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10)
|530000
|32
|Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs
|560000
|33
|Kitchen Sink 1 Choice Pack
|590000
|34
|Kitchen Sink 2 Choice Pack
|620000
|35
|90+ OVR Diamond Live Series Choice Pack
|650000
How to earn XP
There are many ways to earn XP. Players can simply play the various game modes in MLB The Show 21 and earn XP after each game. This includes Road to the Show games, which can be a quick way to get XP quickly. Players can earn a good amount of XP (anywhere from 1,000-4,000 XP) per game just by taking a few swings at the plate, or throwing a few innings on the mound.
Additionally, players can complete Daily Missions, as well as Program missions. As of July 1, four Program Missions can be completed for XP.
- Win 10 games in competitive online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 5,000 XP
- Tally 20 hits with Prospect, Future Stars, or Rookie Series players in online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 5,000 XP
- Tally 5 saves with any Diamond pitchers in online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 3,750 XP
- Tally 15 strikeouts with an Diamond pitchers in online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 3,750 XP
Other missions may be added in the near future, so be on the lookout for those.
Collections can also be used towards earning XP. The Show users can earn XP by completing the collections for Evolution Nelson Cruz and Whitey Ford. Also, MLB The Show 21 players can earn 50,000 XP by completing a collection featuring the three 3rd Inning bosses.
4th Inning Conquest
Here’s a quick look at the 4th Inning Conquest map, which takes the shape of the American flag:
25,000 XP can be completed by entering and completing the 4th Inning Stars and Stripes Conquest.
Eight teams are in this map, be on the lookout for additional conquests and collections that will drop throughout the program. You’ll also want to keep an eye out for the 4th Inning Showdown Challenge, which usually offers 35,000 XP towards program progress.
The 4th Inning Program is slated to end on July 30.