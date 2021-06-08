MLB The Show 21 May Monthly Awards Program – How to get Lightning Marcus Semien, rewards, and more

The second month of the 2021 MLB season is in the books, and that means it’s time for yet another Monthly Awards program in MLB The Show 21. Last month, Twins outfielder Byron Buxton was the Lightning card, and that program is still available. But on June 8, Sony San Diego released the second Monthly Awards program of 2021. This time, a 96 OVR Lightning player item of Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien is up for grabs in this program, one that is for the month of May. So, what do you need to do in order to unlock Semien, plus all the other rewards in this program. Let’s go over what you need to know.

MLB The Show 21 May Monthly Awards program

Much like with other programs in MLB The Show, players will need to acquire points for the program. There are 20 different awards available in this program, and this is how it breaks down:

5 Points – 88 OVR POTM Austin Meadows card

10 Points – Topps Now (04/26-05/02) Choice Pack

15 Points – 1000 Stubs

20 Points – 89 OVR POTM Jesse Winker card

25 Points – MLB The Show 21 Pack

30 Points – 90 OVR POTM Brandon Crawford card

35 Points – Topps Now (05/03-05/09) Choice Pack

40 Points – 91 OVR POTM Ryan Tepera card

45 Points – 2000 Stubs

50 Points – 91 OVR POTM Ramon Laureano card

55 Points – Topps Now (0510/-05/16) Choice Pack

60 Points – 92 OVR POTM Corey Kluber card

65 Points – Topps Now (05/17-05/23) Choice Pack

70 Points – 93 OVR POTM Jose Abreu card

75 Points – Topps Now (05/24-05/2)0 Choice Pack

80 Points – 94 OVR POTM Zack Wheeler card

85 Points – 3000 Stubs

90 Points – Series 42 Choice Pack

95 Points – MLB The Show 21 Diamond Bat Equipment Perk

100 Points – 96 OVR Lightning Marcus Semien card

MLB The Show players can take home a bevy of awards this month, including 6000 Stubs, and seven 90+ OVR cards.

In order to make progress in this program, you’ll need to complete a combination of Collections, Moments, and Missions. Here’s one route that can get you to 100 Points:

May Monthly Awards and Topps Now collection (15 Points)

Nine May Monthly Awards Moments (36 Points)

Complete any of these other missions in order to get the remaining 49 Points: 30 Total Bases with Topps Now players (10 Points) 5 Home Runs with Topps Now players (10 Points) 15 Strikeouts with Topps Now players (10 Points) 10 Total Bases with POTM Brandon Crawford (4 Points) 9 Strikeouts with POTM Corey Kluver (4 Points) 3 Extra Base Hits with POTM Austin Meadows (4 Points) 5 Strikeouts with POTM Ryan Tepera (4 Points) 2 Home Runs with POTM Jesse Winker (4 Points) 3 Extra Base Hits with POTM Ramon Laureano (4 Points) 10 Total Bases with POTM Jose Abreu (4 Points) 9 Strikeouts with POTM Zack Wheeler (4 Points)



Ideally, you will want to get the three 10 Points Missions done. Then, mix and match and pick five of the other eight remaining Missions to get to 100.

Additionally, SDS added a new collection for the 3rd Inning Program. MLB The Show players can acquire 20,000 XP towards the 3rd Inning by acquiring three players from the May Monthly program.