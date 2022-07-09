MLB The Show 22: How to complete Home Run Derby X London Conquest and all hidden rewards

On July 9, MLB will conduct the first-ever Home Run Derby X in London. This event will see international baseball players, along with MLB legends take part in a home run derby to promote baseball outside of the United States. On July 8, San Diego Studios released a special MLB The Show 22 Diamond Dynasty Conquest map, in preparation of the event. Users can complete it to obtain rewards, including a Choice Pack allows users to get one of four legends that will be a part of the event: Geovany Soto, Nick Swisher, Adrian Gonzalez, and Jonny Gomes. So, how can you complete this map, and what are the hidden rewards? Let’s take a look.

Home Run Derby X London Conquest Map

Here’s a quick look at the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

This map features four MLB teams — the Red Sox, Yankees, Dodgers, and Cubs.

Goals

There are eight goals for this map, and those are as follows:

Goal 1 – Acquire 25M fans (rewards are 50 Stubs, 100 XP, and MLB Home Run Derby X Banner)

– Acquire 25M fans (rewards are 50 Stubs, 100 XP, and MLB Home Run Derby X Banner) Goal 2 – Acquire 50M fans (rewards are 100 Stubs, 150 XP, and MLB Home Run Derby X Icon)

– Acquire 50M fans (rewards are 100 Stubs, 150 XP, and MLB Home Run Derby X Icon) Goal 3 – Conquer the Dodgers stronghold (rewards are 350 Stubs, 500 XP, and Headliners Set 10 pack)

– Conquer the Dodgers stronghold (rewards are 350 Stubs, 500 XP, and Headliners Set 10 pack) Goal 4 – Conquer the Cubs stronghold (rewards are 350 Stubs, 500 XP, and Headliners Set 14 pack)

– Conquer the Cubs stronghold (rewards are 350 Stubs, 500 XP, and Headliners Set 14 pack) Goal 5 – Capture the Yankees stronghold (rewards are 350 Stubs, 500 XP, and Headliners Set 26 pack)

– Capture the Yankees stronghold (rewards are 350 Stubs, 500 XP, and Headliners Set 26 pack) Goal 6 – Capture the Red Sox stronghold (rewards are 350 Stubs, 500 XP, and Headliners Set 29 pack)

– Capture the Red Sox stronghold (rewards are 350 Stubs, 500 XP, and Headliners Set 29 pack) Goal 7 – Acquire 100M fans (rewards are Bat, 250 Stubs, and 250 XP)

– Acquire 100M fans (rewards are Bat, 250 Stubs, and 250 XP) Goal 8 – Conquer all territories (rewards are 2000 Stubs, 2500 XP, and Home Run Derby X Choice Pack)

Hidden rewards

Here’s a look at all the hidden rewards in this map:

MLB The Show 22 pack (x10)

Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)

Headliners Set 7 pack

Headliners Set 13 Choice pack

This Conquest will expire on July 12.