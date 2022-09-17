MLB The Show 22: How to complete Legends of the Franchise EAST Conquest and all hidden rewards

It’s new Featured Program time in MLB The Show and, of course, it wouldn’t be a new program without a new conquest map to complete. Today we are going to walk you through all the objectives on this map and help you score 40,000 program XP to help you collect some great 99 OVR rated legends. This conquest will expire on October 7 along with the program. Let’s take a look at the map.

The conquest

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is a rather meaty conquest, with 10 other teams to defeat before you can collect all the rewards. Thankfully, there are no turn-specific goals, so you’re free to tackle this any way you want. The 10 teams on this map are the Yankees, the Blue Jays, the Red Sox, the Orioles, the Nationals, the Braves, the Mets, the Phillies, the Marlins, and the Rays. Here’s a look at the goals and the rewards you get for finishing each goal.

Conquest goals

Goal 1 : Capture the Tampa Bay Rays Stronghold (rewards are the Tampa Bay Rays Alternate Home 1998 uniform, 450 Stubs, and 500 XP)

: Capture the Tampa Bay Rays Stronghold (rewards are the Tampa Bay Rays Alternate Home 1998 uniform, 450 Stubs, and 500 XP) Goal 2 : Capture the American League Strongholds (rewards are AL East prospect choice pack, 1500 Stubs, and 1000 XP)

: Capture the American League Strongholds (rewards are AL East prospect choice pack, 1500 Stubs, and 1000 XP) Goal 3 : Acquire 100M fans (rewards are a Headliners Set 42 pack, 400 Stubs, and 500 XP)

: Acquire 100M fans (rewards are a Headliners Set 42 pack, 400 Stubs, and 500 XP) Goal 4 : Capture the National League Strongholds (rewards are NL East prospect choice pack, 1500 Stubs and 1000 XP)

: Capture the National League Strongholds (rewards are NL East prospect choice pack, 1500 Stubs and 1000 XP) Goal 5 : Conquer 150 Territories (rewards are Sound Wave bat skin 500 Stubs and 500 XP)

: Conquer 150 Territories (rewards are Sound Wave bat skin 500 Stubs and 500 XP) Goal 6: Conquer all Territories and finish the map (rewards are Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack, 2000 Stubs and 2000 XP)

Hidden rewards

1 The Show pack near the lip between the Nationals and Braves Strongholds

1 The Show pack near the Mets Stronghold

1 The Show pack just south of the Marlins Stronghold

1 The Show pack on just before you get to the Yankees Stronghold

1 The Show pack just left of the Orioles Stronghold

1 Legend Bat Skin Choice Pack underneath the Nationals Stronghold

1 Ballin is a Habit Pack underneath the Mets Stronghold

1 Set 19 Headliners pack just to the right of the Mets stronghold

1 Set 22 Headliners pack at the southern most point of the map

1 Diamond Equipment choice pack underneath the Rays Stronghold

1 Set 13 Headliners pack two spaces north of the Phillies Stronghold

1 Set 29 Headliners pack just to the right of the Red Sox stronghold

1 Set 26 Headliners pack underneath the Yankees Stronghold

Once you’ve completed all the goals, you’ll collect 40,000 bonus XP. Check out our full guide on the entire Legends of the Franchise Featured Program to see all the rewards you can collect on this three-week journey.