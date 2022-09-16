MLB The Show 22 Legends of the Franchise Featured Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more
The Legends are here.
Throughout the MLB The Show 22 life cycle, San Diego Studios has honored the faces, future, and All-Stars of each franchise. Now, the legends get their time to shine. On September 16, the Legends of the Franchise featured program went live. This program features 30 99 OVR Legends, one for each team. Additionally, users can also get a slew of other rewards, including henchman and bosses from past programs. So, what exactly is on tap for this program? Let’s take a look.
Legends of the Franchise rewards
Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the All-Stars of the Franchise, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:
|Level
|Reward
|XP Requirement
|1
|Banner and 250 Stubs
|2,500
|2
|MLB The Show 22 Pack
|5,000
|3
|Profile Icon and 250 Stubs
|7,500
|4
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|10,000
|5
|Profile Icon and 250 Stubs
|12,500
|6
|Legend Icons Pack and 500 Stubs
|15,000
|7
|Bat Skin and 500 Stubs
|17,500
|8
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|20,000
|9
|Bat Skin and 500 Stubs
|22,500
|10
|1,000 Stubs
|25,000
|11
|Bat Skin and 500 Stubs
|27,500
|12
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|30,000
|13
|Legend Bat Skin Pack and 500 Stubs
|35,000
|14
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|40,000
|15
|Classic Stadium Pack
|45,000
|16
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|50,000
|17
|MLB The Show 22 Pack
|55,000
|18
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|60,000
|19
|Headliners Set 45 Pack
|65,000
|20
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|70,000
|21
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack
|75,000
|22
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|80,000
|23
|2,500 Stubs
|85,000
|24
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|90,000
|25
|Headliners Set 46 Pack (x2)
|95,000
|26
|AL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|100,000
|27
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|105,000
|28
|Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs
|110,000
|29
|AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|115,000
|30
|AL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|120,000
|31
|NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|125,000
|32
|Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs
|130,000
|33
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack
|135,000
|34
|AL WEST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|140,000
|35
|3,000 Stubs
|145,000
|36
|Unlockables Choice Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs
|150,000
|37
|NL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|160,000
|38
|Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack
|170,000
|39
|NL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|180,000
|40
|Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack
|190,000
|41
|NL WEST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|200,000
|42
|Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack
|210,000
|43
|AL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|220,000
|44
|Cover Athletes Choice Pack
|230,000
|45
|AL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|240,000
|46
|Takashi Okazaki Set 1 Choice Pack
|250,000
|47
|AL WEST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|260,000
|48
|Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack
|270,000
|49
|NL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|280,000
|50
|Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack
|290,000
|51
|NL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|300,000
|52
|Takashi Okazaki Set 2 Choice Pack
|310,000
|53
|NL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|320,000
|54
|2022 All-Star Game Choice Pack
|330,000
|55
|AL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|340,000
|56
|Home Run Derby Choice Pack
|350,000
|57
|AL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|360,000
|58
|AL WEST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|370,000
|59
|NL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|380,000
|60
|NL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|390,000
|61
|NL WEST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|400,000
|62
|5,000 Stubs
|410,000
|63
|Five-Tool Player Tool Box Choice Pack
|420,000
|64
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|430,000
|65
|Headliners Set 46 Pack (x3)
|440,000
|66
|Juicy Set 1 Choice Pack
|450,000
|67
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|460,000
|68
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack
|470,000
|69
|5,000 Stubs
|480,000
|70
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|490,000
|71
|Ballin’ out of Control Pack
|500,000
|72
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack
|520,000
|73
|Headliners Set 43 Pack (x2)
|540,000
|74
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|560,000
|75
|5,000 Stubs
|580,000
|76
|AL EAST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|600,000
|77
|AL CENTRAL All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|620,000
|78
|AL WEST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|640,000
|79
|NL EAST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|660,000
|80
|NL CENTRAL All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|680,000
|81
|NL WEST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|700,000
|82
|2022 All-Star Game Choice Pack
|725,000
|83
|Home Run Derby Choice Pack
|750,000
|84
|Juicy Set 1 Choice Pack
|775,000
|85
|Ballin’ out of Control Pack
|800,000
|86
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|825,000
|87
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|850,000
|88
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10)
|875,000
|89
|Ballin’ out of Control Pack
|900,000
|90
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10)
|925,000
|91
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10)
|950,000
|92
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x20)
|975,000
|93
|Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x2)
|1,000,000
Users can obtain 18 Legends of the Franchise cards via this program. Keep in mind that for this program, the Legends of the Franchise players obtained from Choice Packs can be sold.
Bosses
Here are the team bosses for this program:
- Cy Young (Red Sox)
- Brooks Robinson (Orioles)
- Jorge Posada (Yankees)
- Wade Boggs (Rays)
- Shawn Green (Blue Jays)
- Cliff Lee (Guardians)
- Torii Hunter (Twins)
- Ray Durham (White Sox)
- Alan Trammell (Tigers)
- Bret Saberhagen (Royals)
- Rickey Henderson (A’s)
- Edgar Martinez (Mariners)
- Ivan Rodriguez (Rangers)
- Roy Oswalt (Astros)
- Jered Weaver (Angels)
- Tom Glavine (Mets)
- A.J. Burnett (Marlins)
- Mike Schmidt (Phillies)
- Andre Dawson (Nationals)
- Hank Aaron (Braves)
- Prince Fielder (Brewers)
- Ozzie Smith (Cardinals)
- Ryne Sandberg (Cubs)
- Jason Bay (Pirates)
- Joe Morgan (Reds)
- Tony Gwynn (Padres)
- Willie McCovey (Giants)
- Don Sutton (Dodgers)
- Steve Finley (Diamondbacks)
- Todd Helton (Rockies)
How to earn XP
For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October. Daily and Featured Program Moments have also been added for this program. Daily Moments offer a 3,000 XP boost, while the Featured ones give the same amount for each completed. Plus, users also get a boost for winning games in the Legends of the Franchise event.
Users can also gain XP by completing the Missions that SDS has inserted into this program. Users can use the boss cards obtained from past programs (i.e. Field of Dreams, Dog Days of Summer, Back to Old School) and grind to get PXP Points. Each of the bosses from the last three have PXP Missions, and players will receive 5,000 XP for completing each one.
Additionally, MLB The Show has also added in a new conquest, entitled the Legends of the Franchise EAST. Users can claim 40,000 XP just for completing it. Be on the lookout for additional Legends of the Franchise WEST and CENTRAL conquests, player programs, and any Showdowns.
Also, users can claim 15,000 XP for obtaining Lightning Mookie Betts and the Retro Finest Roberto Clemente. And, if you have not claimed an XP boost from any of the four Extreme bosses yet, 30,000 XP is waiting for each of the four via collections.
This program will last three weeks. It will end on October 7.