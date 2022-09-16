MLB The Show 22 Legends of the Franchise Featured Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

Throughout the MLB The Show 22 life cycle, San Diego Studios has honored the faces, future, and All-Stars of each franchise. Now, the legends get their time to shine. On September 16, the Legends of the Franchise featured program went live. This program features 30 99 OVR Legends, one for each team. Additionally, users can also get a slew of other rewards, including henchman and bosses from past programs. So, what exactly is on tap for this program? Let’s take a look.

Legends of the Franchise rewards

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the All-Stars of the Franchise, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:

Level Reward XP Requirement 1 Banner and 250 Stubs 2,500 2 MLB The Show 22 Pack 5,000 3 Profile Icon and 250 Stubs 7,500 4 Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs 10,000 5 Profile Icon and 250 Stubs 12,500 6 Legend Icons Pack and 500 Stubs 15,000 7 Bat Skin and 500 Stubs 17,500 8 Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs 20,000 9 Bat Skin and 500 Stubs 22,500 10 1,000 Stubs 25,000 11 Bat Skin and 500 Stubs 27,500 12 Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs 30,000 13 Legend Bat Skin Pack and 500 Stubs 35,000 14 Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs 40,000 15 Classic Stadium Pack 45,000 16 Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs 50,000 17 MLB The Show 22 Pack 55,000 18 Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs 60,000 19 Headliners Set 45 Pack 65,000 20 Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs 70,000 21 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack 75,000 22 Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs 80,000 23 2,500 Stubs 85,000 24 Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs 90,000 25 Headliners Set 46 Pack (x2) 95,000 26 AL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 100,000 27 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 105,000 28 Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs 110,000 29 AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 115,000 30 AL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 120,000 31 NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 125,000 32 Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs 130,000 33 Ballin’ is a Habit pack 135,000 34 AL WEST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 140,000 35 3,000 Stubs 145,000 36 Unlockables Choice Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs 150,000 37 NL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 160,000 38 Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack 170,000 39 NL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 180,000 40 Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack 190,000 41 NL WEST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 200,000 42 Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack 210,000 43 AL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 220,000 44 Cover Athletes Choice Pack 230,000 45 AL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 240,000 46 Takashi Okazaki Set 1 Choice Pack 250,000 47 AL WEST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 260,000 48 Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack 270,000 49 NL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 280,000 50 Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack 290,000 51 NL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 300,000 52 Takashi Okazaki Set 2 Choice Pack 310,000 53 NL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 320,000 54 2022 All-Star Game Choice Pack 330,000 55 AL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 340,000 56 Home Run Derby Choice Pack 350,000 57 AL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 360,000 58 AL WEST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 370,000 59 NL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 380,000 60 NL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 390,000 61 NL WEST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 400,000 62 5,000 Stubs 410,000 63 Five-Tool Player Tool Box Choice Pack 420,000 64 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 430,000 65 Headliners Set 46 Pack (x3) 440,000 66 Juicy Set 1 Choice Pack 450,000 67 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 460,000 68 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack 470,000 69 5,000 Stubs 480,000 70 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 490,000 71 Ballin’ out of Control Pack 500,000 72 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack 520,000 73 Headliners Set 43 Pack (x2) 540,000 74 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 560,000 75 5,000 Stubs 580,000 76 AL EAST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 600,000 77 AL CENTRAL All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 620,000 78 AL WEST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 640,000 79 NL EAST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 660,000 80 NL CENTRAL All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 680,000 81 NL WEST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 700,000 82 2022 All-Star Game Choice Pack 725,000 83 Home Run Derby Choice Pack 750,000 84 Juicy Set 1 Choice Pack 775,000 85 Ballin’ out of Control Pack 800,000 86 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 825,000 87 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 850,000 88 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10) 875,000 89 Ballin’ out of Control Pack 900,000 90 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10) 925,000 91 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10) 950,000 92 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x20) 975,000 93 Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x2) 1,000,000

Users can obtain 18 Legends of the Franchise cards via this program. Keep in mind that for this program, the Legends of the Franchise players obtained from Choice Packs can be sold.

Bosses

Here are the team bosses for this program:

Cy Young (Red Sox)

Brooks Robinson (Orioles)

Jorge Posada (Yankees)

Wade Boggs (Rays)

Shawn Green (Blue Jays)

Cliff Lee (Guardians)

Torii Hunter (Twins)

Ray Durham (White Sox)

Alan Trammell (Tigers)

Bret Saberhagen (Royals)

Rickey Henderson (A’s)

Edgar Martinez (Mariners)

Ivan Rodriguez (Rangers)

Roy Oswalt (Astros)

Jered Weaver (Angels)

Tom Glavine (Mets)

A.J. Burnett (Marlins)

Mike Schmidt (Phillies)

Andre Dawson (Nationals)

Hank Aaron (Braves)

Prince Fielder (Brewers)

Ozzie Smith (Cardinals)

Ryne Sandberg (Cubs)

Jason Bay (Pirates)

Joe Morgan (Reds)

Tony Gwynn (Padres)

Willie McCovey (Giants)

Don Sutton (Dodgers)

Steve Finley (Diamondbacks)

Todd Helton (Rockies)

How to earn XP

For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October. Daily and Featured Program Moments have also been added for this program. Daily Moments offer a 3,000 XP boost, while the Featured ones give the same amount for each completed. Plus, users also get a boost for winning games in the Legends of the Franchise event.

Users can also gain XP by completing the Missions that SDS has inserted into this program. Users can use the boss cards obtained from past programs (i.e. Field of Dreams, Dog Days of Summer, Back to Old School) and grind to get PXP Points. Each of the bosses from the last three have PXP Missions, and players will receive 5,000 XP for completing each one.

Additionally, MLB The Show has also added in a new conquest, entitled the Legends of the Franchise EAST. Users can claim 40,000 XP just for completing it. Be on the lookout for additional Legends of the Franchise WEST and CENTRAL conquests, player programs, and any Showdowns.

Also, users can claim 15,000 XP for obtaining Lightning Mookie Betts and the Retro Finest Roberto Clemente. And, if you have not claimed an XP boost from any of the four Extreme bosses yet, 30,000 XP is waiting for each of the four via collections.

This program will last three weeks. It will end on October 7.