MLB The Show 22: How to complete Nationals City Connect Anthony Rendon Player Program

Even though San Diego Studios made a big splash by adding Nike City Connect jerseys to MLB The Show 22, there was still one of those missing. The Washington Nationals have a new City Connect Jersey of their own, with it featuring the iconic Cherry Blossoms that can be found across Washington D.C. each spring. That jersey, along with an 85 OVR player item of former Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon, can be obtained through a new Player Program.

So, how can you complete this Program? Let’s take a look.

To complete this Program in full, you will need to obtain 50 Points. Here are the rewards that can be obtained through this program:

10 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 20 Po i nts – Nationals City Connect profile icon

i – Nationals City Connect profile icon 30 Points – Breakout Anthony Rendon (85 OVR)

– Breakout Anthony Rendon (85 OVR) 40 Points – Nike City Connect Equipment item

– Nike City Connect Equipment item 50 Points – Nationals City Connect Jersey

The marquee reward for this Program is the Nationals City Connect jersey. But, don’t sleep on the 85 OVR Anthony Rendon, which should help for those starting out in Diamond Dynasty and need a third basemen. Here’s a look at Rendon’s stats:

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get to the 50 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the six Moments (25 pts.)

(25 pts.) Complete the five Nationals Parallel PXP Missions (27 pts.): Tally 500 PXP with 85 OVR Anthony Rendon in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, and Conquest (10 pts.) Tally 250 PXP with Nationals in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, and Conquest (2 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Nationals in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, and Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 1,000 PXP with Nationals in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, and Conquest (5 pts.) Tally 1,500 PXP with Nationals in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, and Conquest (7 pts.)

(27 pts.):

There are two exchanges for this Program, but those can be skipped in lieu of the Missions and Moments. The best way to complete the Moments is by assembling a team full of Nationals players, and play with those cards in Conquest. That way, you’ll be able to grind without the pressures of online play, and make progress in various Conquests.

Users who complete this Program in full and receive the Nationals City Connect jersey can receive 15,000 XP towards the Faces of the Franchise (FOTF) Featured Program. Go into the Collections for the FOTF Program, and find the Nationals one. Lock the card in it, and collect the 15,000 XP.