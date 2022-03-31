If you played Diamond Dynasty in MLB The Show 21, you’re probably familiar with Parallels. Parallels are back for MLB The Show 22, and these offer players the ability to upgrade certain cards that can be used throughout the year. If you’re new to The Show, this concept could be a bit confusing. We can help, so let’s take a look at how Parallels work in MLB The Show 22.

Essentially, Parallels are added boosts for cards in MLB The Show 22. Each card in MLB The Show 22 can be “Paralleled,” in order to upgrade the ratings of the item.

In order to Parallel a card, one must play with that card throughout the various game modes in MLB The Show 22, whether it be offline Conquest play, or in Ranked Seasons. Playing with a card and doing well with it will yield PXP points. The more PXP is earned, the more you’ll be able to upgrade the card in MLB The Show 22.

Earning PXP will move a card towards the boost chain in MLB The Show 22. There are five tiers of Parallels: I, II, III, IV, and V. V gives the highest boost to a card in Diamond Dynasty. Plus, earning PXP will also be important for completing time-limited Missions for Featured Programs.

As far as the Parallel boosts go, these will be transferred towards all different modes in Diamond Dynasty. This also includes online co-op in MLB The Show 22.

