MLB The Show 22 Faces of the Franchise Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

It’s back.

Image via San Diego Studios

MLB The Show 22 is here, and we now have the full details for the first featured program in Diamond Dynasty: Faces of the Franchise (FOTF). For those who might be a bit confused, this program is essentially what Inning Programs were in The Show 21. This one is a time-limited program, but will also combine some elements from the Team Affinity programs for last year. Instead of three bosses, this program will feature 30 of them, one from each team. MLB The Show 22 players, much like last year, can earn XP and acquire packs that feature the bosses for the program. But, we should warn you. Only 12 of these bosses can be obtained just from the program itself.

So, what does this program look like? Let’s take a look at the rewards, plus the XP requirements, and how to actually get XP for this event.

Faces of the Franchise rewards

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Faces of the Franchise, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:

LevelRewardXP Requirement
1Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs15000
2AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack (x2)30000
3MLB The Show 22 pack and 500 Stubs45000
4NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack (x2)60000
5Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs75000
6AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack90000
7Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs105000
8AL West FOTF Pack120000
9NL West FOTF Pack135000
10Classic Stadium Pack and 1000 Stubs150000
11AL East FOTF Pack165000
12NL East FOTF Pack180000
13NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack and 500 Stubs195000
14AL Central FOTF Pack210000
15NL Central FOTF Pack225000
16MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3) and 1500 Stubs240000
17NL Central FOTF Choice Pack255000
18AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack (x2)270000
19AL Central FOTF Choice Pack285000
202500 Stubs300000
21NL East FOTF Choice Pack315000
22NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack (x2)330000
23AL East FOTF Choice Pack345000
24MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3) and 500 Stubs360000
25NL West FOTF Choice Pack375000
26MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)390000
27AL West FOTF Choice Pack405000
28Classic Stadium Pack and 1500 Stubs420000
29Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs435000
30MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)450000
31Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs475000
322500 Stubs500000
33Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs525000
34MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)550000
35Set 1 Headliners Pack (x2)575000
36Big Dog Choice Pack600000

Keep in mind that for this program, the Faces of the Franchise players obtained from Choice Packs can be sold. The ones not from choice packs can’t be sold. Also, be mindful that from the non-choice packs, users will only receive one random player from the five in each division.

How to earn XP

For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October.

We should also note that there are a number of Missions, Moments, and other events that can be done in order to earn more XP. MLB The Show 22 has intergraded daily Moments into the Featured Programs, meaning that users can do one of those every day now to gain extra XP. There are also a number Moments Missions, in which users can take control of various Faces of the Franchise cards and complete in-game tasks. For example, one of these Featured Missions includes getting two extra base hits with Cedric Mullins in the simulated moment game.

These Moments can be access at the Faces of the Franchise Program hub.

Additionally, users can get 10,000 XP for completing the Starter Program and finishing the collection that features the 82 OVR Babe Ruth. Other Player Programs may be added throughout the next few weeks, that can yield more XP progress towards this featured event.

The Faces of the Franchise also includes a AL Faces of the Franchise Showdown (15,000 XP), Exchanges, and PXP missions that require users to make Parallel progress with some of the Flashback and Legends Choice Pack players.

Related: How Parallels work in MLB The Show 22

Will all future Featured Programs work this way?

No. Per San Diego Studios, future Featured Programs will fluctuate in terms of how many bosses will be in each one. This was confirmed in the Diamond Dynasty Featured Premiere on March 31.

This program is slated to expire on April 29.

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved