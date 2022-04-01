MLB The Show 22 Faces of the Franchise Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more
It’s back.
MLB The Show 22 is here, and we now have the full details for the first featured program in Diamond Dynasty: Faces of the Franchise (FOTF). For those who might be a bit confused, this program is essentially what Inning Programs were in The Show 21. This one is a time-limited program, but will also combine some elements from the Team Affinity programs for last year. Instead of three bosses, this program will feature 30 of them, one from each team. MLB The Show 22 players, much like last year, can earn XP and acquire packs that feature the bosses for the program. But, we should warn you. Only 12 of these bosses can be obtained just from the program itself.
So, what does this program look like? Let’s take a look at the rewards, plus the XP requirements, and how to actually get XP for this event.
Faces of the Franchise rewards
Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Faces of the Franchise, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:
|Level
|Reward
|XP Requirement
|1
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|15000
|2
|AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack (x2)
|30000
|3
|MLB The Show 22 pack and 500 Stubs
|45000
|4
|NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack (x2)
|60000
|5
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|75000
|6
|AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|90000
|7
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|105000
|8
|AL West FOTF Pack
|120000
|9
|NL West FOTF Pack
|135000
|10
|Classic Stadium Pack and 1000 Stubs
|150000
|11
|AL East FOTF Pack
|165000
|12
|NL East FOTF Pack
|180000
|13
|NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack and 500 Stubs
|195000
|14
|AL Central FOTF Pack
|210000
|15
|NL Central FOTF Pack
|225000
|16
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3) and 1500 Stubs
|240000
|17
|NL Central FOTF Choice Pack
|255000
|18
|AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack (x2)
|270000
|19
|AL Central FOTF Choice Pack
|285000
|20
|2500 Stubs
|300000
|21
|NL East FOTF Choice Pack
|315000
|22
|NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack (x2)
|330000
|23
|AL East FOTF Choice Pack
|345000
|24
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3) and 500 Stubs
|360000
|25
|NL West FOTF Choice Pack
|375000
|26
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)
|390000
|27
|AL West FOTF Choice Pack
|405000
|28
|Classic Stadium Pack and 1500 Stubs
|420000
|29
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|435000
|30
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|450000
|31
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|475000
|32
|2500 Stubs
|500000
|33
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|525000
|34
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|550000
|35
|Set 1 Headliners Pack (x2)
|575000
|36
|Big Dog Choice Pack
|600000
Keep in mind that for this program, the Faces of the Franchise players obtained from Choice Packs can be sold. The ones not from choice packs can’t be sold. Also, be mindful that from the non-choice packs, users will only receive one random player from the five in each division.
How to earn XP
For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October.
We should also note that there are a number of Missions, Moments, and other events that can be done in order to earn more XP. MLB The Show 22 has intergraded daily Moments into the Featured Programs, meaning that users can do one of those every day now to gain extra XP. There are also a number Moments Missions, in which users can take control of various Faces of the Franchise cards and complete in-game tasks. For example, one of these Featured Missions includes getting two extra base hits with Cedric Mullins in the simulated moment game.
These Moments can be access at the Faces of the Franchise Program hub.
Additionally, users can get 10,000 XP for completing the Starter Program and finishing the collection that features the 82 OVR Babe Ruth. Other Player Programs may be added throughout the next few weeks, that can yield more XP progress towards this featured event.
The Faces of the Franchise also includes a AL Faces of the Franchise Showdown (15,000 XP), Exchanges, and PXP missions that require users to make Parallel progress with some of the Flashback and Legends Choice Pack players.
Will all future Featured Programs work this way?
No. Per San Diego Studios, future Featured Programs will fluctuate in terms of how many bosses will be in each one. This was confirmed in the Diamond Dynasty Featured Premiere on March 31.
This program is slated to expire on April 29.