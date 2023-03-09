Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 Controls Guide – Full list of Xbox and PlayStation controls

In Milestone’s Monster Energy Supercross 6 – The Official Videogame 6, players will have the opportunity to replicate moves done in the real world of motocross. But before one can do any of that, it’s probably a good idea to familiarize oneself with the game’s controls. Here’s a breakdown of the controls in Monster Energy Supercross 6.

Monster Energy Supercross 6 Xbox and PlayStation Controls guide

Here’s a look at the controls for each platform in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6:

Name XB Control PS Control Front Brake Reverse LT L2 Accelerate RT R2 Clutch LB L1 Rewind RB R1 Steer Left Left Stick (Left) Left Stick (Left) Steer Right Left Stick (Right) Left Stick (Right) Left Side View D-Pad (Left) D-Pad (Left) Right Side View D-Pad (Right) D-Pad (Right) Camera Next D-Pad (Up) D-Pad (Up) Camera Previous D-Pad (Down) D-Pad (Down) Gear Up B Circle Gear Down/Activate X Square Rear View Y Triangle Rear Brake A X Lean Forward Right Stick (Up) Right Stick (Up) Lean Backward Right Stick (Down) Right Stick (Down) Lean Left Right Stick (Left) Right Stick (Left) Lean Right Right Stick (Right) Right Stick (Right) Tear Off Help Create Pause Menu Options

NOTE: Players will have the option to customize the control configuration. At the main menu, select ‘Settings,’ then scroll to the ‘Controls Configuration’ tab. Find a setting to chance, and hold down on either A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation). From here, press a button. The button you press will then re-map that control to whatever button was pressed.

Remember that these controls are needed to perform various moves, whether it be a scrub, a whip, or a jump. Make sure to check our guides on those, as each does involve a combination of some of the controls outlined above.