Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 Controls Guide – Full list of Xbox and PlayStation controls
Get in tune with the controls.
In Milestone’s Monster Energy Supercross 6 – The Official Videogame 6, players will have the opportunity to replicate moves done in the real world of motocross. But before one can do any of that, it’s probably a good idea to familiarize oneself with the game’s controls. Here’s a breakdown of the controls in Monster Energy Supercross 6.
Monster Energy Supercross 6 Xbox and PlayStation Controls guide
Here’s a look at the controls for each platform in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6:
|Name
|XB Control
|PS Control
|Front Brake Reverse
|LT
|L2
|Accelerate
|RT
|R2
|Clutch
|LB
|L1
|Rewind
|RB
|R1
|Steer Left
|Left Stick (Left)
|Left Stick (Left)
|Steer Right
|Left Stick (Right)
|Left Stick (Right)
|Left Side View
|D-Pad (Left)
|D-Pad (Left)
|Right Side View
|D-Pad (Right)
|D-Pad (Right)
|Camera Next
|D-Pad (Up)
|D-Pad (Up)
|Camera Previous
|D-Pad (Down)
|D-Pad (Down)
|Gear Up
|B
|Circle
|Gear Down/Activate
|X
|Square
|Rear View
|Y
|Triangle
|Rear Brake
|A
|X
|Lean Forward
|Right Stick (Up)
|Right Stick (Up)
|Lean Backward
|Right Stick (Down)
|Right Stick (Down)
|Lean Left
|Right Stick (Left)
|Right Stick (Left)
|Lean Right
|Right Stick (Right)
|Right Stick (Right)
|Tear Off
|Help
|Create
|Pause
|Menu
|Options
NOTE: Players will have the option to customize the control configuration. At the main menu, select ‘Settings,’ then scroll to the ‘Controls Configuration’ tab. Find a setting to chance, and hold down on either A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation). From here, press a button. The button you press will then re-map that control to whatever button was pressed.
Remember that these controls are needed to perform various moves, whether it be a scrub, a whip, or a jump. Make sure to check our guides on those, as each does involve a combination of some of the controls outlined above.