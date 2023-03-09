Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 Controls Guide – Full list of Xbox and PlayStation controls

Get in tune with the controls.

Image via Milestone

In Milestone’s Monster Energy Supercross 6 – The Official Videogame 6, players will have the opportunity to replicate moves done in the real world of motocross. But before one can do any of that, it’s probably a good idea to familiarize oneself with the game’s controls. Here’s a breakdown of the controls in Monster Energy Supercross 6.

Monster Energy Supercross 6 Xbox and PlayStation Controls guide

Here’s a look at the controls for each platform in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6:

NameXB ControlPS Control
Front Brake ReverseLTL2
AccelerateRTR2
ClutchLBL1
RewindRBR1
Steer LeftLeft Stick (Left)Left Stick (Left)
Steer RightLeft Stick (Right)Left Stick (Right)
Left Side ViewD-Pad (Left)D-Pad (Left)
Right Side ViewD-Pad (Right)D-Pad (Right)
Camera NextD-Pad (Up)D-Pad (Up)
Camera PreviousD-Pad (Down)D-Pad (Down)
Gear UpBCircle
Gear Down/ActivateXSquare
Rear ViewYTriangle
Rear BrakeAX
Lean ForwardRight Stick (Up)Right Stick (Up)
Lean BackwardRight Stick (Down)Right Stick (Down)
Lean LeftRight Stick (Left)Right Stick (Left)
Lean RightRight Stick (Right)Right Stick (Right)
Tear OffHelpCreate
PauseMenuOptions

NOTE: Players will have the option to customize the control configuration. At the main menu, select ‘Settings,’ then scroll to the ‘Controls Configuration’ tab. Find a setting to chance, and hold down on either A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation). From here, press a button. The button you press will then re-map that control to whatever button was pressed.

Remember that these controls are needed to perform various moves, whether it be a scrub, a whip, or a jump. Make sure to check our guides on those, as each does involve a combination of some of the controls outlined above.

