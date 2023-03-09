How to do a scrub in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6

In Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6, one must have many tricks up the sleeves. A certain move that supercross racers in Monster Energy Supercross 6 should know is the scrub, something that’s useful for gaining speed on jumps. So, how can players perform a scrub in the game? Here’s a look at the controls that users need to know.

Scrubs in Monster Energy Supercross 6

Let’s first talk about the controls for performing a scrub in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6. But before we do, let’s just gloss over when a scrub can be used. First off, scrubs can be performed on jumps and are actually pretty important to do in certain circumstances, and we’ll explain why in a second.

Now as far as the controls go, one can perform a scrub while in the air by pulling the two analog sticks in opposite direction. So, either pull the left analog stick to the left and right to the right or the left analog stick to the right and the right to the left.

So again, here are the controls:

Left Stick (Left)/Right Stick (Right) or Left Stick (Right)/Right Stick (Left)

This can be done either on the ramp or before landing. For those doing it before landing, you’ll want to only hold down on these controls for a second or two — just enough for the game to recognize the control. Hold it for too long, and you won’t have enough time to straighten out the bike, and you will come crashing down without falling on the wheels.

The purpose of a scrub is to add more speed on jumps. For those looking to improve finish positions, it’s a useful tool.