Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Espinas Guide – weaknesses, drops, and more
Hold your breath when fighting this wyvern.
The Espinas in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a challenging encounter. The breath attacks of this monster cause multiple status effects, making it difficult to attack this monster consistently, and you will find yourself trying to remove those reasonably often. You will need to learn the moveset of this creature as you fight more difficult encounters, but the rewards for defeating it are exceptional. This guide will cover all Espinas’ weaknesses and the materials it drops in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Espinas guide
All Espinas weaknesses
The Espinas is a wild wyvern, and finding the right way to cut through its defenses can take some time. If you can get this monster to become enraged during a battle, you can use that to your advantage and do even more damage. However, the drawback is that it is enraged and eager to run you down. So you’ll need to carefully bide your time to find an opening when it surges forward to do the most damage.
When attacking an Espinas, Slashing and Blunt weapons are on par with each other for every part of its body. You will want to focus on trying to break its head, the wings, and its tail for the best material drops. If you plan to use an Elemental weapon, something that does Ice will be the best, although Dragon and water are okay. We do not recommend Thunder and Fire weapons for this encounter.
|Body Parts
|Slashing
|Blunt
|Ammo
|Fire
|Water
|Thunder
|Ice
|Dragon
|Head
|30
|30
|20
|0
|10
|5
|15
|10
|Abdomen
|30
|30
|25
|0
|10
|5
|15
|10
|Back
|20
|20
|15
|0
|5
|0
|10
|5
|Wing
|23
|23
|20
|0
|5
|0
|10
|5
|Leg
|38
|38
|40
|0
|10
|5
|15
|10
|Tail
|28
|25
|20
|0
|5
|0
|10
|5
All Espinas material drops
To earn the best rewards from an Espinas, breaking the horn, the back, the wings, and cutting off the tail are your best options. Cutting off the tail will take time, as will breaking the horn off its head and wings. The Espinas Mantle will be tough to loot, along with the Espinas Surspike, which has a good chance to drop when you break its wings.
|Material drops
|Target Rewards
|Capture rewards
|Broken part rewards
|Carves
|Dropped materials
|Espinas Shard
|21%
|27%
|40%
|41% from body
|28%
|Espinas Cortex
|35%
|37%
|12% from horn, 70% from back
|31% from body
|18%
|Espinas Toxic Blood
|26%
|0
|30% from back
|21% from body
|15%
|Espinas Lash
|8%
|12%
|0
|80% from tail
|0
|Espinas Surspike
|7%
|0
|60% from wing
|5% from body
|3%
|Espinas Mantle
|3%
|3%
|3% from horn
|2% from body
|1%
|Espinas Hardhorn
|0
|21%
|85% from horn
|0
|0
|Large Wyvern Tear
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50%