Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Espinas Guide – weaknesses, drops, and more

The Espinas in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a challenging encounter. The breath attacks of this monster cause multiple status effects, making it difficult to attack this monster consistently, and you will find yourself trying to remove those reasonably often. You will need to learn the moveset of this creature as you fight more difficult encounters, but the rewards for defeating it are exceptional. This guide will cover all Espinas’ weaknesses and the materials it drops in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Espinas guide

All Espinas weaknesses

The Espinas is a wild wyvern, and finding the right way to cut through its defenses can take some time. If you can get this monster to become enraged during a battle, you can use that to your advantage and do even more damage. However, the drawback is that it is enraged and eager to run you down. So you’ll need to carefully bide your time to find an opening when it surges forward to do the most damage.

Related: Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Seregios Guide – weaknesses, drops, and more

When attacking an Espinas, Slashing and Blunt weapons are on par with each other for every part of its body. You will want to focus on trying to break its head, the wings, and its tail for the best material drops. If you plan to use an Elemental weapon, something that does Ice will be the best, although Dragon and water are okay. We do not recommend Thunder and Fire weapons for this encounter.

Body Parts Slashing Blunt Ammo Fire Water Thunder Ice Dragon Head 30 30 20 0 10 5 15 10 Abdomen 30 30 25 0 10 5 15 10 Back 20 20 15 0 5 0 10 5 Wing 23 23 20 0 5 0 10 5 Leg 38 38 40 0 10 5 15 10 Tail 28 25 20 0 5 0 10 5

All Espinas material drops

To earn the best rewards from an Espinas, breaking the horn, the back, the wings, and cutting off the tail are your best options. Cutting off the tail will take time, as will breaking the horn off its head and wings. The Espinas Mantle will be tough to loot, along with the Espinas Surspike, which has a good chance to drop when you break its wings.