Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Garangolm Guide – weaknesses, drops, and more

Garangolm in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is one of the three lords you will need to fight against as you progress through Master Rank. You will initially encounter this monster in the Citadel region, but you will fight against it in future hunts. Despite being one of the three lords, Garangolm has several weaknesses you exploit to give you an advantage in a battle. In this guide, we’re going to cover all Garangolm weaknesses and material drops in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Garangolm guide

All Garangolm weaknesses

The Garangolm is a giant foe, capable of blasting through groups if you’re not careful. You will want to avoid bringing any Elemental weapon with you. Thunder will be the best to use against it if you insist on it. When it comes to the type of weapon you want to use, Slashing and Blunt have select parts they’re better at damaging. For example, Slashing is best used against Garangolm’s head, whereas a Blunt weapon is best used against the arms. However, each of these weapons are nearly identical regarding damage potential, with ammo being the lowest in almost every category.

These are all of the weaknesses of Garagolm in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Body Parts Slashing Blunt Ammo Fire Water Thunder Ice Dragon Head 50 45 35 8 0 10 5 0 Torso 35 35 15 8 0 10 5 0 Left Arm 45 50 45 8 0 10 5 0 Right Arm 45 50 45 8 0 10 5 0 Hind Leg 25 25 20 8 0 10 5 0 Tail 40 40 30 8 0 10 5 0

All Garangolm material drops

You can earn multiple worthwhile rewards while battling Garangolm. You’ll want to farm these materials if you plan to find the best weapons and armor as you progress through Master Rank.

Material drops Target Rewards Capture rewards Broken part rewards Carves Dropped materials Garangolm Cortext 19% 27% 15% 37% 50% Garangolm Shard 34% 0 25% 14% 30% Golm Thick Juice 21% 8% 20% from arm, 10% from head 14% 30% Garangolm Hardfang 14% 0 60% from head 20% from body 35% Golm Ploughtail 7% 9% 80% 0 0 Large Beast Gem 5% 5% 5% from head and tail 3% from body 3% Garangolm Fist 0 21% 80% from arm 0 0 Beast Tear 0 0 0 0 10% Large Beast Tear 0 0 0 0 40%

Many of the best ways to receive these items require you to break these body parts, utilizing your Slashing and Blunt weapons against the head, arms, and tail. The arms will be the toughest part of the creature, and they yield several materials, such as Golm Thick Juice and the Garangolm Fist.