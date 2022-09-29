Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Risen Chameleos guide – weaknesses, drops, and more

The Risen Chameleos is even more potent than the standard version in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and is likely hinting at more monsters evolving beyond the affliction of the Qurio virus. It is a unique variation that is the first of its kind and proves that if a monster does overcome the Qurio virus, it will yield even more dangerous traits and attacks than its normal form. This guide covers all Risen Chameleos weaknesses and material drops in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

How to beat Risen Chameleos in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

All Risen Chameleos weaknesses

The Risen Chameleos will unleash a potent poison against you and your monster-hunting team, and we highly suggest bringing as many antidotes with you as you can carry. It also can cause you and your team to undergo toxic nightmares if you lose sight of it. After you damage the Risen Chameleons enough times, they will begin to glow, entering its Risen state. While in this state, you want to remain as aggressive as possible to knock it out of this state. If you don’t, it will fill its tail with toxins and slam it into the ground, performing a massive AOE poison attack.

We recommend using Slashing and Blunt-based weapons against its head and forelegs. These areas will take the most damage, but you always want to focus on its tail to prevent it from using too many toxic-based attacks. If you have to use a weapon with elements, you’ll want to use a Fire or Dragon-based one.

Body Parts Slashing Blunt Ammo Fire Water Thunder Ice Dragon Head 55 59 45 25 0 10 0 20 Foreleg 45 45 20 20 0 10 0 10 Abdomen 25 30 22 20 5 10 0 15 Back 25 22 25 25 0 10 0 20 Wing 22 22 20 20 0 10 0 15 Hind Leg 30 25 20 25 0 10 0 20 Tail 35 22 45 10 0 10 0 5

All Risen Chameleos material drops

When battling against the Risen Chameleos, you won’t be able to capture it. It is an Elder Dragon; you can only kill it in battle. It doesn’t have too many target-based materials, so the best way to receive the items it drops is by consistently hunting it.