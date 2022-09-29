Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Flaming Espinas guide – weaknesses, drops, and more

The FLaming Espinas is a much nastier version of the standard monster, and you can battle against it in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. This flaming version of Espinas packs a much heftier punch, and if you’re not careful, you might find yourself caught in its destructive explosion. It’s important to know how to best tackle this monster before you challenge it to a fight, and it’s also good to know what materials it drops. This guide covers all Flaming Espinas weaknesses and material drops in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

How to beat Flaming Espinas in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

All Flaming Espinas weaknesses

When battling against a Flaming Espinas, it’s a bit more aggressive than the standard version. You can expect to see firey blasts much faster, forcing you to take a step back from it and give it plenty of room before you can find a safe angle to begin your assault.

We recommend using a Slashing or Blunt weapon when attempting to attack its head, abdomen, or legs, with its legs being the weakest part of its body. Unfortunately, it has relatively thick armor, forcing you to sharpen your tools reasonably often. If you have to use an Element-based weapon, you will want to use a Water or Thunder-based one, as these have the best chances of doing the most damage.

The most powerful attack the Flaming Espinas can use will occur when it begins to stand up on its legs and spreads its wings out. You will notice it is about to unleash an attack, which means it will release an area-of-effect fireball around itself. This attack will not harm you if you can get far enough away.

Body Parts Slashing Blunt Ammo Fire Water Thunder Ice Dragon Head 30 30 20 0 15 10 5 10 Abdomen 30 30 25 0 15 10 5 10 Back 20 20 15 0 10 5 0 5 Wing 23 23 20 0 10 10 0 5 Leg 38 38 40 0 15 10 5 10 Tail 28 25 29 0 10 5 0 5

All Flaming Espinas material drops

There are a handful of valuable materials the Flaming Espinas drops. Similar to other variants, each material is unique to this species, and it will not have the same items you would receive if you battle and harvest a standard Espinas. Instead, these will be used for any Flaming Espinas-based weapons you craft at the Outpost.