Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – title update Roadmap

Gamers who want to know exactly what kind of post-launch support is on the way for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin are in luck, as Capcom has released a Roadmap for the title updates that will come from launch all the way up to October.

There will be a total of five free title updates across the four months, introducing new monsters to face and new content to play through.

Title Update #1 arrives on July 15, and will introduce a new Monstie in the form of a Palamute. Players will be able to get the Palamute from an egg in a cooperative mission. On August 5, Title Update #2 will arrive, bringing Kulve Taroth, another co-op-specific monster. Hellblade Glavenus and Boltreaver Astalos will also be added to the game with that Title Update.

Title Update #3 in earlier September will bring Soulseer Mitzune, Elderfrost Gammoth, and Oroshi Kirin, while a late September Title Update #4 will introduce new Monsties, Dreadking Rathalos, Molten Tigrex, and a co-op quest exclusive Kulve Taroth.

Title Update 5 arrives in October and will bring more co-op exclusive quests, and Silver Rathalos and Gold Rahtian to the game. Everything except the Palamute in TU#1 is consider end game content, so make sure you blaze a trail through the game to prepare for it.