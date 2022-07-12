Roblox Monster Hunting Simulator codes (July 2022)

The Monster Hunting Simulator game in Roblox is both challenging and addictive in equal measure. The player takes the role of a brave monster hunter, tasked to track down, hunt, and claim some of the most dangerous creatures out there. Once the player has hunted down their prey, they can look to upgrade their items — such as weapons and backpacks — to take down even bigger and badder beasts. This cycle continues, until you become the best hunter there is and when no monster can hope to oppose you.

As is the case with most other Roblox games, you will want to be on the lookout for special codes as well as monsters. Inputting these codes can help you get an edge over your prey and make your next hunt much easier. In Monster Hunting Simulator, some of these reward codes can grant you pets, coins, gems, and even experience boosts.

How to redeem codes

Redeeming your Monter Hunting Simulator codes is very similar to other Roblox titles. Follow these simple steps and you’ll be ready in no time:

Log into the Monster Hunting Simulator game.

Find the ‘Codes’ icon on your screen. Click on it.

Copy and paste or type in the codes.

Click on the ‘Redeem’ button and any active codes will be automatically added to your account.

All active Roblox Monster Hunting Simulator codes

The following are all of the currently active codes for the Monster Hunting Simulator:

TWITTERPET – get the Twitter bird as a pet

– get the Twitter bird as a pet 500C – get rewarded with 500 coins

– get rewarded with 500 coins STARTXP – double pet experience boost for two hours

– double pet experience boost for two hours GamingDan – get rewarded with 2,000 gems

All expired Monster Hunting Simulator codes

At the time of writing of this article, there are currently no expired codes for the Monster Hunting Simulator. We will update this section as any of the above codes expire.