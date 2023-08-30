Mortal Kombat 1: Characters That Need To Make An Appearance

Mortal Kombat has always been about choosing your destiny. It is no surprise that many characters are missing in the upcoming reboot, Mortal Kombat 1, despite the fifth or sixth time the series decided to start over. As a result, plenty of fans ask about their favorite characters’ whereabouts. The road may have ended for them for good this time, or perhaps they’re saving them for future releases and DLC.

The kast of Mortal Kombat is vast to the point that many started playing similarly. At the same time, some were forgettably generic (yeah, we’re looking at you, Kobra), and others were quite impactful despite their brief appearances. It’s been a long road for the series with plenty of ups and downs, but now that we have a few current-gen releases under their belt, NetherRealm is in the perfect position to bring back some of the fan-favorite characters. Here are the characters we believe must be added to Mortal Kombat 1 roster.

Kira

Image via Sindel Khan

It is ironic, after mentioning Kobra earlier, but the character of Kira is much more enjoyable. She’s not a good person, and her connections with the Black Dragon are most likely gone in the Liu Kang timeline, but there’s always room for more female villains. Her love for hurting people can be an excellent catalyst to reintroduce the Black Dragon into the timeline.

Khameleon

Image via NetherRealm Games

Players familiar with the Mortal Kombat Trilogy on the Nintendo 64 still remember the debut of this odd character. Khameleon is the female version of Chameleon and hails from the same world as Reptile. She’s practically invisible but offers players an advantage, as many of her moves are hard to detect in battle. Story-wise, it can be that Liu Kang resurrected her world after rebuilding the universe, and in return, she operates as one of his agents by keeping an eye on things.

Rain

Image via NetherRealm Games

This character has surprisingly been consistent in the last few games. Rain is the relatively less famous cousin of the ninja clones Sub-Zero and Scorpion. Gameplay-wise, he’s crazy fun to play with, and his move set is just as creative as his counterparts. His place in the story is confusing due to the nature of his birth, but if anyone can squeeze a weird character in a game, it’s Ed Boon.

Daegon

Image via NetherRealm Games

Every setting needs a big bad, and some, like Mortal Kombat, need multiple adversaries. Daegon may have retconned himself in the original timeline, but the fact remains that he is the father of one of the most prominent criminal groups in all of the games. The rebirth of the Red Dragon is inevitable, and the appearance of Daegon is a harbinger of the evil to come. Notice we haven’t mentioned gameplay because he’s coming from an era of copycat fighting styles in Mortal Kombat’s history.

Kintaro

Image via NetherRealm Games

Kintaro is one of the old guards of Mortal Kombat Characters, but don’t be fooled. This Goro look-alike is no slouch for brutally beating up the competition. His story has never been one of his highlights, but the legion of bad guys needs an enforcer, which Kintaro can quickly fill. It’d be interesting to see how he would translate to the more realistic art direction of the series.

Nitara

Image via NetherRealm Games

The vampire queen was one of the new faces during the original “soft reboot” era of Deadly Alliance and Deception. The character itself differed from what we expected, but oddly, the fit made sense. In this new timeline, Nitara could come back as the ruler of a neutral vampire faction that has a deal with the God of Fire, Liu Kang.