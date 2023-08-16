Mortal Kombat 1 – Pre Order Beta Access Start Date & Time

It’s finally here! Mortal Kombat 1 launch is right around the corner. It’s been a long while since we’ve had a new fighting game from Netherrealm Studios, so other than a new Injustice, Mortal Kombat is just the palate cleanser we need for the fighting game community. Fans are hyped for the fast-paced action, returning characters, and, more importantly, the creatively brutal fatalities from the acclaimed studio.

With only a few weeks left until the full game’s release, developer Netherrealm Studios announced the start times of the pre-order beta. As mentioned earlier, pre-orders are mandatory to access the beta, unfortunately, but players can count on some gameplay and other content being shown all weekend. For everyone else, please have your fight sticks and gamepads ready.

Mortal Kombat 1: When Does MK1 Beta Start?

Pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 beta codes have been sent, as of the time of writing this article, so those who pre-ordered on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S should check their inboxes. According to the FAQ section on the official website, Pre-Order MK1 Beta will officially begin on Friday, August 18 at 11 a.m. EDT / 10 a.m. CDT / 8 a.m. PDT and run through Monday, August 21 at 11 a.m. EDT / 10 a.m. CDT / 8 a.m. PDT. The beta is available for those who bought the Standard, Premium, or Kollector’s Edition.

Once you’ve received your Mortal Kombat 1 beta code, you can redeem it on the PlayStation Store on the PS5 and the Microsoft Store on the Xbox Series X/S. Remember that those who participated in the stress test will not automatically have access to the beta. Those who preordered digitally will automatically have access to the beta. If you order through a retailer, you’ll receive your code through your Warner Bros. account.

Mortal Kombat 1: All Characters Available in MK1 Beta

As you’ll probably expect, the cast for the Mortal Kombat 1 beta is limited, but it features plenty of popular characters. The pre-order cast includes:

Liu Kang

Kenshi

Kitana

Johnny Cage

Li Mei

Sub-zero

Frost (Kameo)

Sonya (Kameo)

Jax (Kameo)

Kano (Kameo)

An important thing to note is that MK1 beta progress will not transfer over to the main game, so everything should be fair once the game is fully released. We hope you have a great time brutally dismembering each other throughout the weekend. For other Mortal Kombat 1 news, be sure to visit our hub.