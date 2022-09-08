MultiVersus is a game that will constantly change and adapt throughout its life. While for most players, the most exciting updates will be when new characters are introduced, you should also look for patches that change up the characters already in the game. These changes can have heavy implications on the meta. Here are all the buffs and nerfs from the MultiVersus Version 1.02 patch notes.

Related: The best Shaggy combos in MultiVersus

MultiVersus Version 1.02 patch notes – all buffs and nerfs

Arya Stark

Air/Ground Up Special – Reverted to Early Access version of up special

Assassin Passive – Removed 5% additional damage taken debuff

Batman

Air Down Special – Knockback angle launches victims more horizontally

Air Side Attack – When landing, the attack will allow carrying movement momentum earlier

Bugs Bunny

Air Down Attack – Recovery land cancel window delayed 2 frames

Air Side Attack – Recovery land cancel window delayed 3 frames

Air Up Attack – Hitbox active frames reduced

Air Up Special – Cooldown attack no longer consumes all aerial special uses

Comin’ Through Doc signature perk – Hitbox active duration reduced to 0.25s from 0.5s

Ground Neutral Attack – Frame window to cancel into another Ground Neutral Attack delayed

Weight – Lowered to 50 from 55

Finn

Air/Ground Neutral Special – Fixed an issue where the shockwave from high-fiving an ally would not hit enemies

Air Up Special – Adjusted vacuum hitbox to more consistently combo into the final hit

Assassin Passive – Removed 5% damage taken debuff

Ground Down Attack – Increased minimum distance traveled, adjusted vacuum hitbox to more consistently combo into the final hit

Passive – Increased starting gold to 200 from 100

Garnet

Air/Ground Neutral Special – When Garnet bubbles a projectile, the projectile will not be able to hit herself or allies until the bubble expires

Air/Ground Side Special – Increased projectile speed to 2200 from 2000, recovery frames decreased to allow for follow-up combos from the hit

Air Side Attack – Side attack 1 on-hit cancel window moved earlier, side attack 1 combos better into Side Attack 2

Harley Quinn

Assassin Passive – Removed 5% additional damage taken debuff

Movement Speed – Increased to 1875 from 1825

Iron Giant

Air/Ground Neutral Special – Ability and ammo cooldowns are now static cooldowns. Static cooldowns are not affected by cooldown reduction perks or buffs. Consuming an item or Iron Giant’s art will still grant one bolt, ability cooldown increased to 25s from 23s

Air Neutral Attack – Whiff recovery increased

Air Up Attack – Reduced damage to 5 from 6

Passive – RAGE mode gray health reduced to 15 from 30

Jake

Air Down Attack – Damage reduced on first two hits, third hit ignite duration reduced to 0.5 seconds from 1 second

Air/Ground Down Special – Attack duration reduced to 3 seconds from infinite duration, can no longer hit the same enemy multiple times

Air/Ground Neutral Special – If Jake eats multiple opponents, he will spit them all out on the first spit. Spitting no longer counts towards air special count. Jake can aerial spit even if he has exhausted his air specials, spat out opponents are now properly classified as projectiles, weakened stacks applied on hit reduced to 2 from 5

Air Side Attack: Whiff recovery increased six frames, land cancel window delayed to match increased whiff recovery, on-hit cancel window moved 2 frames earlier

LeBron James

Air Down Attack – Knockback angle pushed to be more horizontal

Ball Ground Down Attack – Cancel window moved earlier

Ball Ground Neutral Special – Ground pass projectile speed increased, air version unaffected

Ball Ground Up Attack – Hitbox active frame window moved earlier, on-hit cancel window moved earlier to allow for more reliable combo follow-ups

Basketball – Enemies can no longer hit the basketball, the basketball will always bounce back when blocked by projectile-blocking effects

No Ball Air Side Attack – Hitbox active frame window moved 3 frames earlier

Morty

Air/Ground Neutral Attack – Knockback scaling increased

Air/Ground Neutral Special – Ammo cooldown increased to 13s from 12s, knockback scaling increased from 23 to 25, grenades can now be knocked back by ally projectiles, and enemy projectiles will destroy grenades

Air Side Special – Portal aim reticle now only shows for the Morty player in online matches

Extra Fleeb Juice signature perk – Now cleans up Tom and Jerry’s mousetrap, also cleans up Garnet’s electric zone

Ground Side Attack – Full jab combo now connects more reliably

Ground Side Special – More consistently hits projectiles

Ground Up Attack – Fixed an issue where the blaster could spawn two shots when fired, knockback direction now based on projectile velocity, knockback scaling increased

Passive – Ally grenade passive has been enabled

Reindog

Air/Ground Neutral Attack – Enemies can no longer hit the spit projectile

Air Up Attack – Vacuum knockback applied to the first hit to help the two hits chain together more reliably

Ground Neutral Attack – Holding down and dodging no longer cancels into the next attack as quickly to prevent extremely rapid firing of the projectile attack

Shaggy

Ground Down Attack – Armor removed from the attack and knockback angle pushed to be more horizontal

Ground Up Special – Jump cancel in ground up air special is delayed to prevent a true combo into Air Up Special

Weight – Lowered to 68 from 76

Steven Universe

Air/Ground Up Special – After spawning 2 shields with his Up Special, Steven must land on solid ground before he can spawn more shields with his Up Special

Superman

Air/Ground Down Special – Now has an ammo cooldown, spawns with 2 ammo, one new ammo returns every 8 seconds

Air Side Special – Fixed a bug where Superman could grab enemies from far away as they bounced off of walls, flight speed is reduced after Superman grabs an enemy

Air Up Special – Fixed a bug where Superman could grab enemies from far away as they bounced off of walls, later startup on active hit frames

Ground Down Attack – Hitbox active frames reduced

Ground Up Attack – Hitboxes adjust so the attack no longer hits behind him

Taz

Air/Ground Down Special – Recovery frames decreased to allow for better combo follow-ups, Air/Ground Up Special allows canceling to dodge and jump to be able to escape while in the air

Air/Ground Neutral Special – Taz can now eat and spit Bugs’s safe and rocket and Shaggy’s super sandwich, eating an enemy in the air now applies 2 weakened stacks

Air/Ground Side Special – On-cooldown tornado duration increased to 0.45s from 0.25s

I Gotta Get In There! signature perk – Taz’s ally can only enter the dogpile one time per use

Passive – Max Tasty stacks increased to 18 from 16, chicken movement speed reduced to 1200 from 1550, chicken maximum health reduced to 15 from 30, chicken duration reduced to 6 seconds from 8

Tom and Jerry

Air Down Attack – Added 3 frames of recovery, land cancel window delayed by 3 frames

Air Side Attack – Added 3 frames of recovery, land cancel window delayed 7 frames

Dynamite Split signature perk – Split dynamite sticks now detonate when they hit terrain

Ground Side Attack – Jab 1 hitbox active frame window moved 2 frames later

Jerry Air/Ground Up Special – Jerry no longer hits enemies immediately after the rocket explodes

Jerry – No longer refreshes his cooldown if he dies while attached to an ally, reduced cork ammo to 2 from 3 (cork ammo while attached to ally unchanged)

Velma

Air/Ground Neutral Attack – No longer heals Velma when she hits an ally with a speech bubble

Air Up Special – No longer applies weakened stacks on hit

Movement Speed – Reduced to 2100 from 2200

Weight – Reduced to 52 from 55

Wonder Woman