The best Shaggy combos in MultiVersus

Shaggy is a member of the Scooby Doo gang, a face of the Ultra Instinct meme, and a fairly easy-to-use fighter in MultiVersus. That last fact means that his reliable combos are pretty easy to pick up and understand. Here are some of the best ones to use.

Related: How to play Shaggy in MultiVersus – Moves guide, Strategies, Perks, and more

Screenshot by Gamepur

Charging Stomp Combo

Ground ↓, Jump, Neutral Air, Special →

This combo starts with a powerful stomp which you can charge up to break the enemy’s armor as you (almost literally) kick things off. From there, you can hop into the air where the opponent bounced and follow up with a powerful punch and flying kick.

Charging Knee Combo

Air →, Special →, Jump, Air ↓

Similarly, this starts with a charged knee attack in the air. Follow that with a kick, then you can finish by punching the opponent back down to the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Air Juggle

Air ↓, Ground ↑, Ground ↓, Special ↑

This combo is like a roller coaster ride for the enemy. Start with a descending punch from the air or after your own jump, knock them into the air, catch them with your stomp, and finish with Shaggy’s rising sandwich slap.

Rising Ring-Out

Jump, Special ↑, Jump, Special ↑

This is a super simple combo that’s perfect for eliminating the enemy via the top edge of the screen. When you see one above you, leap and hit them with your up special. Follow this with a second up special to keep rocketing them toward the top of the screen.

Best combo-perk pairings for Shaggy

Don’t worry about any of Shaggy’s signature perks for this one — his Rage status isn’t required for any of these combos. Instead, look to perks that accentuate your melee attacks and play into the armor-breaking parts of your starter attacks. Lumpy Space Punch, Percussive Punch Power, and Wildcat Brawler are all good for the former; Hit ‘Em While They’re Down stacks with the latter. You can also stack on Up Up and A Slay to boost the up special combos.