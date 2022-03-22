NBA 2K22: How to complete Bracket Buster Spotlights
Bracket busted.
On March 22, NBA 2K22 finally dropped the first set of Spotlight Sims. These offline challenges provide players with challenges to finish and pick up new cards that improve their lineup. This first set isn’t the strongest 2K has ever introduced, but it’s at least something to do. Unfortunately, you only have 17 days (until the end of Season 5) to earn them, so you’d best get started. Here’s how to unlock them all.
How to complete Bracket Buster Spotlights Agendas
Unlike Spotlight Sims from previous 2K titles, you’ll need to pay attention to Agendas to finish this set. You’re not just going into Challenges and finishing specific games, you’ll also need to work through the Agendas as you go too. Here is the full Agenda set:
- Win the Bracket Buster Spotlight opening game
- Score 15 points with Bracket Busters Reward Denzel Valentine in a game
- Get 3 assists and get 2 blocks with Bracket Busters Rewards Draymond Green in a game
- Get 10 assists and get 3 layups with Bracket Busters Rewards Magic Johnson in a game
- Score 163 points with Bracket Busters Rewards Ruby players over multiple games
- Win the Bracket Busters Ruby School Rivals Spotlight game
- Score 10 points and get 3 rebounds with Bracket Busters Rewards Luke Walton in a game
- Score 15 points and get 2 assists with Bracket Busters Rewards Salim Stoudamire in a game
- Make 5 dunks and 2 3’s with Bracket Busters Rewards Richard Jefferson in a game
- Score 142 points with Bracket Busters Rewards Amethyst players over multiple games
- Win the Bracket Busters Amethyst School Rivals Spotlight game
- Make 6 3’s with Bracket Busters Rewards Corey Kispert in a game
- Score 17 points and get 5 rebounds with a Bracket Busters Rewards Kelly Olynyk in a game
- Get 1 double-double with Bracket Busters Rewards John Stockton in a game
- Score 142 points with Bracket Busters Rewards Diamond players over multiple games
- Win the Bracket Busters Diamond School Rivals Spotlight game
- Score 18 points and make 5 3’s with Bracket Busters Rewards Rex Chapman in a game
- Make 7 dunks with Bracket Busters Rewards John Wall in a game
- Score 15 points and get 1 steal with Bracket Busters Rewards Jamal Mashburn in a game
- Win the Bracket Busters Pink Diamond School Rivals Spotlight game
How to complete Bracket Buster Spotlights
Fortunately, to move through the Spotlights, you’ll complete all of the Agendas above. If you’re having trouble completing any of the challenges, we have a few tips:
- You won’t be able to change your lineup once you finish the first challenge, so get comfortable with players you’re using. Make sure to pay attention to the other team’s players and look for someone you can target on offense when you need to get a bucket.
- On offense, you can abuse a high pick-and-roll to get relatively easy looks at the basket. To do this, call over a pick with L1. When they set up, move away from the screen. They will then roll in front of their man, giving you an open pass to the cutting player. The AI will sometimes catch on and send a man to crash your screener, but you can either kick the ball out or reset and try again.
- On defense, we recommend off-ball defending with the player who is guarding the AI’s worst three-point shooter. Doing this lets you slack off and protect the lane without having to worry as much about them hitting a three. Obviously, if you play a team full of three-point shooters, you can’t cheat as much, but it’s a solid tactic for several of these matches.