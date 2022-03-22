NBA 2K22: How to complete Bracket Buster Spotlights

On March 22, NBA 2K22 finally dropped the first set of Spotlight Sims. These offline challenges provide players with challenges to finish and pick up new cards that improve their lineup. This first set isn’t the strongest 2K has ever introduced, but it’s at least something to do. Unfortunately, you only have 17 days (until the end of Season 5) to earn them, so you’d best get started. Here’s how to unlock them all.

How to complete Bracket Buster Spotlights Agendas

Unlike Spotlight Sims from previous 2K titles, you’ll need to pay attention to Agendas to finish this set. You’re not just going into Challenges and finishing specific games, you’ll also need to work through the Agendas as you go too. Here is the full Agenda set:

Win the Bracket Buster Spotlight opening game

Score 15 points with Bracket Busters Reward Denzel Valentine in a game

Get 3 assists and get 2 blocks with Bracket Busters Rewards Draymond Green in a game

Get 10 assists and get 3 layups with Bracket Busters Rewards Magic Johnson in a game

Score 163 points with Bracket Busters Rewards Ruby players over multiple games

Win the Bracket Busters Ruby School Rivals Spotlight game

Score 10 points and get 3 rebounds with Bracket Busters Rewards Luke Walton in a game

Score 15 points and get 2 assists with Bracket Busters Rewards Salim Stoudamire in a game

Make 5 dunks and 2 3’s with Bracket Busters Rewards Richard Jefferson in a game

Score 142 points with Bracket Busters Rewards Amethyst players over multiple games

Win the Bracket Busters Amethyst School Rivals Spotlight game

Make 6 3’s with Bracket Busters Rewards Corey Kispert in a game

Score 17 points and get 5 rebounds with a Bracket Busters Rewards Kelly Olynyk in a game

Get 1 double-double with Bracket Busters Rewards John Stockton in a game

Score 142 points with Bracket Busters Rewards Diamond players over multiple games

Win the Bracket Busters Diamond School Rivals Spotlight game

Score 18 points and make 5 3’s with Bracket Busters Rewards Rex Chapman in a game

Make 7 dunks with Bracket Busters Rewards John Wall in a game

Score 15 points and get 1 steal with Bracket Busters Rewards Jamal Mashburn in a game

Win the Bracket Busters Pink Diamond School Rivals Spotlight game

How to complete Bracket Buster Spotlights

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fortunately, to move through the Spotlights, you’ll complete all of the Agendas above. If you’re having trouble completing any of the challenges, we have a few tips: