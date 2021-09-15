NBA 2K22: How to skip college and the G League in MyCareer

In NBA 2K22, users can make their way to the NBA in MyCareer and attempt to become one of the all-time greats. Players can start either in the G League, NCAA, or skip both and go straight to the NBA. The first two options do offer some nice perks, but if you don’t want to wait to go to the NBA, there is an alternative option. So, how do you skip the NCAA and the G League? Let’s go over what you need to do.

To skip college and the G League, you will first need to start a new save file. Create your build, or pick one you’ve already designed, and get started.

Once you have done that, go through the opening cutscene with your friend and business partner, Ricky. Or, you can press A/X to fast-forward through it.

Now, after this is done, you will need to talk to AI and Che. AI, which can be found closest to your apartment, will talk you to about the G League and its perks. Here’s a look at where he is on the map:

Screenshot from Gamepur

Next up is Che, who will talk about college and the NCAA. He can be found in The City, as marked down by the left diamond below:

Screenshot from Gamepur

If you don’t go through with either of these options, go back to your apartment and talk to Ricky. Here, you will want to say that you want to declare for the NBA Draft, and bypass both the G League and the NCAA.

Screenshot from Gamepur

After you have done that, you can start looking at agencies and begin your NBA career.