NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 4 Hunt 4 Glory rewards – All levels, items, and more

Season 4 of NBA 2K22 joined the hunt on January 14. Like every season before, Season 4 provides players with tons of new cards to earn in their quest to build the best basketball team on the planet. While this season doesn’t break ground with brand-new modes or a new tier of card rarity, it does have a few must-get players, including 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Yao Ming. Let’s look at all of the rewards available during this six-week season.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 4 Hunt 4 Glory season pass rewards

LevelXPReward
1096 OVR Onyx Free Agent Stephon Marbury
2350Shot Creator Badge Pack
34301 Token
4520Gold Shoe Boost Award Pack
5620Ascension Board
6740Base ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack
789082 OVR Emerald Yuta Tabuse
81,0753 Tokens
91,300Post Scorer Badge Pack
101,550Season 4 Ball
111,850Ascension Board
122,230Lockdown Defender Badge Pack
132,68085 OVR Sapphire Tim Legler
143,200Base Heat Check Award Pack
153,850Slasher Badge Pack
164,6205 Tokens
175,540Standard Heat Check Award Pack
186,500Glass Cleaner Badge Pack
197,860Ascension Board
209,19089 OVR Ruby Tyrone Hill
2110,560Sharpshooter Badge Pack
2212,150Ascension Board
2313,970Standard Heat Check Award Pack
2416,06091 OVR Amethyst Swen Nater
2518,47010 Tokens
2621,250Ascension Board
2724,430Deluxe Heat Check Award Pack
2828,10093 OVR Diamond Robert Reid
2932,200New Year’s Resolution Deluxe Rewards Pack
3036,740Ascension Board
3141,60030 Tokens
3247,140Hunt 4 Glory Diamond Shoe Pack
3355,64095 OVR Pink Diamond Bailey Howell
3465,000Hunt 4 Glory Diamond Shoe Boosts Pack
3575,000Diamond Candace Parker Head Coach
3686,000Ascension Board
3799,000Diamond Contract Pack
38114,000Hunt 4 Glory Diamond Consumables Pack
39131,000Hunt 4 Glory HOF Badge Option Pack
40150,00097 OVR Galaxy Opal Yao Ming

NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 4: Hunt 4 Glory Reward Cards

Beyond the pass, there are several new cards for players to earn across the different modes. Here are all of those, along with where to earn them:

  • Collector Level Reward – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Paul Pierce
  • Limited Reward – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • Clutch Time Reward (Wheel Spin) – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Reggie Lewis
  • Clutch Time Reward (100 Wins) – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Pascal Siakim
  • Draft Ascension Reward – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Tony Parker
  • Unlimited Reward – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Danny Granger
  • Ascension Reward – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Maurice Lucas
  • Triple Threat Reward (1,000 Wins) – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Terry Cummings
  • Galaxy Opal Token Market (750 Tokens) – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Baron Davis
  • Triple Threat Reward (Vault) – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Xavier McDaniel
  • Triple Threat Online Reward – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Cazzie Russell
  • Exchange Reward – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Antonio McDyess
  • Clutch Time Reward (50 Wins) – 95 OVR Pink Diamond Mark Price
  • Pink Diamond Token Market (150 Tokens) – 95 OVR Pink Diamond Doug West
  • Exchange Reward – 94 OVR Diamond Jeff Malone
  • Diamond Token Market (60 Tokens) – 93 OVR Diamond Rudy Gobert
  • Clutch Time Reward (10 Wins) – 91 OVR Amethyst Brian Scalabrine
  • Amethyst Token Market (30 Tokens) – 91 OVR Amethyst Norm Nixon
  • Exchange Rewards – 89 OVR Ruby Shaquille O’Neal
  • Ruby Token Market (15 Tokens) – 89 OVR Ruby Austin Croshere

This season expires on February 25.

