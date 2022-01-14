NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 4 Hunt 4 Glory rewards – All levels, items, and more
Become the apex predator.
Season 4 of NBA 2K22 joined the hunt on January 14. Like every season before, Season 4 provides players with tons of new cards to earn in their quest to build the best basketball team on the planet. While this season doesn’t break ground with brand-new modes or a new tier of card rarity, it does have a few must-get players, including 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Yao Ming. Let’s look at all of the rewards available during this six-week season.
NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 4 Hunt 4 Glory season pass rewards
Here are all of the rewards:
|Level
|XP
|Reward
|1
|0
|96 OVR Onyx Free Agent Stephon Marbury
|2
|350
|Shot Creator Badge Pack
|3
|430
|1 Token
|4
|520
|Gold Shoe Boost Award Pack
|5
|620
|Ascension Board
|6
|740
|Base ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack
|7
|890
|82 OVR Emerald Yuta Tabuse
|8
|1,075
|3 Tokens
|9
|1,300
|Post Scorer Badge Pack
|10
|1,550
|Season 4 Ball
|11
|1,850
|Ascension Board
|12
|2,230
|Lockdown Defender Badge Pack
|13
|2,680
|85 OVR Sapphire Tim Legler
|14
|3,200
|Base Heat Check Award Pack
|15
|3,850
|Slasher Badge Pack
|16
|4,620
|5 Tokens
|17
|5,540
|Standard Heat Check Award Pack
|18
|6,500
|Glass Cleaner Badge Pack
|19
|7,860
|Ascension Board
|20
|9,190
|89 OVR Ruby Tyrone Hill
|21
|10,560
|Sharpshooter Badge Pack
|22
|12,150
|Ascension Board
|23
|13,970
|Standard Heat Check Award Pack
|24
|16,060
|91 OVR Amethyst Swen Nater
|25
|18,470
|10 Tokens
|26
|21,250
|Ascension Board
|27
|24,430
|Deluxe Heat Check Award Pack
|28
|28,100
|93 OVR Diamond Robert Reid
|29
|32,200
|New Year’s Resolution Deluxe Rewards Pack
|30
|36,740
|Ascension Board
|31
|41,600
|30 Tokens
|32
|47,140
|Hunt 4 Glory Diamond Shoe Pack
|33
|55,640
|95 OVR Pink Diamond Bailey Howell
|34
|65,000
|Hunt 4 Glory Diamond Shoe Boosts Pack
|35
|75,000
|Diamond Candace Parker Head Coach
|36
|86,000
|Ascension Board
|37
|99,000
|Diamond Contract Pack
|38
|114,000
|Hunt 4 Glory Diamond Consumables Pack
|39
|131,000
|Hunt 4 Glory HOF Badge Option Pack
|40
|150,000
|97 OVR Galaxy Opal Yao Ming
NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 4: Hunt 4 Glory Reward Cards
Beyond the pass, there are several new cards for players to earn across the different modes. Here are all of those, along with where to earn them:
- Collector Level Reward – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Paul Pierce
- Limited Reward – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Clutch Time Reward (Wheel Spin) – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Reggie Lewis
- Clutch Time Reward (100 Wins) – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Pascal Siakim
- Draft Ascension Reward – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Tony Parker
- Unlimited Reward – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Danny Granger
- Ascension Reward – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Maurice Lucas
- Triple Threat Reward (1,000 Wins) – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Terry Cummings
- Galaxy Opal Token Market (750 Tokens) – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Baron Davis
- Triple Threat Reward (Vault) – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Xavier McDaniel
- Triple Threat Online Reward – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Cazzie Russell
- Exchange Reward – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Antonio McDyess
- Clutch Time Reward (50 Wins) – 95 OVR Pink Diamond Mark Price
- Pink Diamond Token Market (150 Tokens) – 95 OVR Pink Diamond Doug West
- Exchange Reward – 94 OVR Diamond Jeff Malone
- Diamond Token Market (60 Tokens) – 93 OVR Diamond Rudy Gobert
- Clutch Time Reward (10 Wins) – 91 OVR Amethyst Brian Scalabrine
- Amethyst Token Market (30 Tokens) – 91 OVR Amethyst Norm Nixon
- Exchange Rewards – 89 OVR Ruby Shaquille O’Neal
- Ruby Token Market (15 Tokens) – 89 OVR Ruby Austin Croshere
This season expires on February 25.