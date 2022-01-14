NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 4 Hunt 4 Glory rewards – All levels, items, and more

Season 4 of NBA 2K22 joined the hunt on January 14. Like every season before, Season 4 provides players with tons of new cards to earn in their quest to build the best basketball team on the planet. While this season doesn’t break ground with brand-new modes or a new tier of card rarity, it does have a few must-get players, including 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Yao Ming. Let’s look at all of the rewards available during this six-week season.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 4 Hunt 4 Glory season pass rewards

Here are all of the rewards:

Level XP Reward 1 0 96 OVR Onyx Free Agent Stephon Marbury 2 350 Shot Creator Badge Pack 3 430 1 Token 4 520 Gold Shoe Boost Award Pack 5 620 Ascension Board 6 740 Base ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack 7 890 82 OVR Emerald Yuta Tabuse 8 1,075 3 Tokens 9 1,300 Post Scorer Badge Pack 10 1,550 Season 4 Ball 11 1,850 Ascension Board 12 2,230 Lockdown Defender Badge Pack 13 2,680 85 OVR Sapphire Tim Legler 14 3,200 Base Heat Check Award Pack 15 3,850 Slasher Badge Pack 16 4,620 5 Tokens 17 5,540 Standard Heat Check Award Pack 18 6,500 Glass Cleaner Badge Pack 19 7,860 Ascension Board 20 9,190 89 OVR Ruby Tyrone Hill 21 10,560 Sharpshooter Badge Pack 22 12,150 Ascension Board 23 13,970 Standard Heat Check Award Pack 24 16,060 91 OVR Amethyst Swen Nater 25 18,470 10 Tokens 26 21,250 Ascension Board 27 24,430 Deluxe Heat Check Award Pack 28 28,100 93 OVR Diamond Robert Reid 29 32,200 New Year’s Resolution Deluxe Rewards Pack 30 36,740 Ascension Board 31 41,600 30 Tokens 32 47,140 Hunt 4 Glory Diamond Shoe Pack 33 55,640 95 OVR Pink Diamond Bailey Howell 34 65,000 Hunt 4 Glory Diamond Shoe Boosts Pack 35 75,000 Diamond Candace Parker Head Coach 36 86,000 Ascension Board 37 99,000 Diamond Contract Pack 38 114,000 Hunt 4 Glory Diamond Consumables Pack 39 131,000 Hunt 4 Glory HOF Badge Option Pack 40 150,000 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Yao Ming

NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 4: Hunt 4 Glory Reward Cards

Beyond the pass, there are several new cards for players to earn across the different modes. Here are all of those, along with where to earn them:

Collector Level Reward – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Paul Pierce

Limited Reward – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Clutch Time Reward (Wheel Spin) – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Reggie Lewis

Clutch Time Reward (100 Wins) – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Pascal Siakim

Draft Ascension Reward – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Tony Parker

Unlimited Reward – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Danny Granger

Ascension Reward – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Maurice Lucas

Triple Threat Reward (1,000 Wins) – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Terry Cummings

Galaxy Opal Token Market (750 Tokens) – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Baron Davis

Triple Threat Reward (Vault) – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Xavier McDaniel

Triple Threat Online Reward – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Cazzie Russell

Exchange Reward – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Antonio McDyess

Clutch Time Reward (50 Wins) – 95 OVR Pink Diamond Mark Price

Pink Diamond Token Market (150 Tokens) – 95 OVR Pink Diamond Doug West

Exchange Reward – 94 OVR Diamond Jeff Malone

Diamond Token Market (60 Tokens) – 93 OVR Diamond Rudy Gobert

Clutch Time Reward (10 Wins) – 91 OVR Amethyst Brian Scalabrine

Amethyst Token Market (30 Tokens) – 91 OVR Amethyst Norm Nixon

Exchange Rewards – 89 OVR Ruby Shaquille O’Neal

Ruby Token Market (15 Tokens) – 89 OVR Ruby Austin Croshere

This season expires on February 25.