NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 5 Power Within rewards – All levels, items, and more
Dark Matters are here.
Season 5 of NBA 2K22 takes players to the world of anime to help them unlock the power within them. This, of course, means a brand new season pass for players to work their way through as well as several new cards to earn across the different modes. This includes the first Dark Matter 99 OVR cards available as rewards, making this season a great time to hop in for new players. Let’s look at all the rewards available during this six-week season.
NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 5 Power Within season pass rewards
Here are all of the rewards:
|Level
|XP
|Reward
|1
|0
|95 OVR Onyx Free Agent Paolo Banchero
|2
|350
|Slasher Badge Pack
|3
|430
|1 Token
|4
|520
|Gold Shoe Boost Award Pack
|5
|620
|Ascension Board
|6
|740
|Base Heat Check Award Pack
|7
|890
|82 OVR Emerald Demar Derozan
|8
|1,075
|3 Tokens
|9
|1,300
|Shot Creator Badge Pack
|10
|1,550
|Season 5 Ball
|11
|1,850
|Ascension Board
|12
|2,230
|Post Scorer Badge Pack
|13
|2,680
|85 OVR Sapphire Eric Paschall
|14
|3,200
|Standard Heat Check Award Pack
|15
|3,850
|Glass Cleaner Badge Pack
|16
|4,620
|5 Tokens
|17
|5,540
|Standard Heat Check Award Pack
|18
|6,500
|Lockdown Defender Badge Pack
|19
|7,860
|Ascension Board
|20
|9,190
|89 OVR Ruby Anthony Morrow
|21
|10,560
|Sharpshooter Badge Pack
|22
|12,150
|Ascension Board
|23
|13,970
|Standard Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
|24
|16,060
|91 OVR Amethyst Derek Harper
|25
|18,470
|10 Tokens
|26
|21,250
|Ascension Board
|27
|24,430
|Deluxe Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
|28
|28,100
|93 OVR Diamond Laphonso Ellis
|29
|32,200
|Power Within Diamond Shoe Pack
|30
|36,740
|Ascension Board
|31
|41,600
|30 Tokens
|32
|47,140
|NBA All-Star Deluxe Award Pack
|33
|55,640
|95 OVR Pink Diamond P.J. Brown
|34
|65,000
|Power Within Diamond Shoe Boosts Pack
|35
|75,000
|Ascension Board
|36
|86,000
|50 Tokens
|37
|99,000
|Diamond Contract Pack
|38
|114,000
|Power Within Diamond Consumables Pack
|39
|131,000
|Power Within HOF Badge Option Pack
|40
|150,000
|99 OVR Dark Matter Ray Allen
NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 5: Power Within reward cards
Outside of the season pass, there are several new cards for players to earn across the various modes. Here they all are, along with where you’ll earn them:
- Collector Level Reward – 99 OVR Dark Matter Karl Malone
- Collector Level Reward – 00 OVR Dark Matter Alex English
- Limited Reward – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Demarcus Cousins
- Clutch Time Reward (Wheel Spin) – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Shawn Kemp
- Clutch Time Reward- 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Zydrunas Ilgauskas
- Draft Rewards – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Richard Hamilton
- Unlimited Rewards – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Cincinnatus Powell
- Ascension Rewards – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Kyle Lowry
- Triple Threat Rewards (Vault) – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Rafer Alston
- Triple Threat (1,250 Wins) – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Morris Peterson
- Domination Rewards – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Paul Millsap
- Triple Threat Online Rewards – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Shareef Abdur-Rahim
- Exchange Rewards – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Sidney Moncrief
- Token Rewards – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Marc Gaasol
- Clutch Time Rewards – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Steve Smith
- Token Reward – 95 OVR Pink Diamond Sean Elliott
- Exchange Rewards – 94 OVR Diamond Alvan Adams
- Clutch Time Rewards – 93 OVR Diamond Coby White
- Token Rewards – 93 OVR Dimaond Jerome Kersey
- Exchange Rewards – 91 OVR Amethyst Dirk Nowitzki
- Token Rewards – 91 OVR Amethyst Ronnie Brewer
- Token Rewards – 89 OVR Ruby Jamario Moon
This season expires on April 8.