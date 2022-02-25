NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 5 Power Within rewards – All levels, items, and more

Dark Matters are here.

Image via 2K Sports

Season 5 of NBA 2K22 takes players to the world of anime to help them unlock the power within them. This, of course, means a brand new season pass for players to work their way through as well as several new cards to earn across the different modes. This includes the first Dark Matter 99 OVR cards available as rewards, making this season a great time to hop in for new players. Let’s look at all the rewards available during this six-week season.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 4 Power Within season pass rewards

Here are all of the rewards:

LevelXPReward
1095 OVR Onyx Free Agent Paolo Banchero
2350Slasher Badge Pack
34301 Token
4520Gold Shoe Boost Award Pack
5620Ascension Board
6740Base Heat Check Award Pack
789082 OVR Emerald Demar Derozan
81,0753 Tokens
91,300Shot Creator Badge Pack
101,550Season 5 Ball
111,850Ascension Board
122,230Post Scorer Badge Pack
132,68085 OVR Sapphire Eric Paschall
143,200Standard Heat Check Award Pack
153,850Glass Cleaner Badge Pack
164,6205 Tokens
175,540Standard Heat Check Award Pack
186,500Lockdown Defender Badge Pack
197,860Ascension Board
209,19089 OVR Ruby Anthony Morrow
2110,560Sharpshooter Badge Pack
2212,150Ascension Board
2313,970Standard Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
2416,06091 OVR Amethyst Derek Harper
2518,47010 Tokens
2621,250Ascension Board
2724,430Deluxe Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
2828,10093 OVR Diamond Laphonso Ellis
2932,200Power Within Diamond Shoe Pack
3036,740Ascension Board
3141,60030 Tokens
3247,140NBA All-Star Deluxe Award Pack
3355,64095 OVR Pink Diamond P.J. Brown
3465,000Power Within Diamond Shoe Boosts Pack
3575,000Ascension Board
3686,00050 Tokens
3799,000Diamond Contract Pack
38114,000Power Within Diamond Consumables Pack
39131,000Power Within HOF Badge Option Pack
40150,00099 OVR Dark Matter Ray Allen

NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 5: Power Within reward cards

Outside of the season pass, there are several new cards for players to earn across the various modes. Here they all are, along with where you’ll earn them:

  • Collector Level Reward – 99 OVR Dark Matter Karl Malone
  • Collector Level Reward – 00 OVR Dark Matter Alex English
  • Limited Reward – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Demarcus Cousins
  • Clutch Time Reward (Wheel Spin) – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Shawn Kemp
  • Clutch Time Reward- 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Zydrunas Ilgauskas
  • Draft Rewards – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Richard Hamilton
  • Unlimited Rewards – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Cincinnatus Powell
  • Ascension Rewards – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Kyle Lowry
  • Triple Threat Rewards (Vault) – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Rafer Alston
  • Triple Threat (1,250 Wins) – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Morris Peterson
  • Domination Rewards – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Paul Millsap
  • Triple Threat Online Rewards – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Shareef Abdur-Rahim
  • Exchange Rewards – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Sidney Moncrief
  • Token Rewards – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Marc Gaasol
  • Clutch Time Rewards – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Steve Smith
  • Token Reward – 95 OVR Pink Diamond Sean Elliott
  • Exchange Rewards – 94 OVR Diamond Alvan Adams
  • Clutch Time Rewards – 93 OVR Diamond Coby White
  • Token Rewards – 93 OVR Dimaond Jerome Kersey
  • Exchange Rewards – 91 OVR Amethyst Dirk Nowitzki
  • Token Rewards – 91 OVR Amethyst Ronnie Brewer
  • Token Rewards – 89 OVR Ruby Jamario Moon

This season expires on April 8.

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved