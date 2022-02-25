NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 5 Power Within rewards – All levels, items, and more

Season 5 of NBA 2K22 takes players to the world of anime to help them unlock the power within them. This, of course, means a brand new season pass for players to work their way through as well as several new cards to earn across the different modes. This includes the first Dark Matter 99 OVR cards available as rewards, making this season a great time to hop in for new players. Let’s look at all the rewards available during this six-week season.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 4 Power Within season pass rewards

Here are all of the rewards:

Level XP Reward 1 0 95 OVR Onyx Free Agent Paolo Banchero 2 350 Slasher Badge Pack 3 430 1 Token 4 520 Gold Shoe Boost Award Pack 5 620 Ascension Board 6 740 Base Heat Check Award Pack 7 890 82 OVR Emerald Demar Derozan 8 1,075 3 Tokens 9 1,300 Shot Creator Badge Pack 10 1,550 Season 5 Ball 11 1,850 Ascension Board 12 2,230 Post Scorer Badge Pack 13 2,680 85 OVR Sapphire Eric Paschall 14 3,200 Standard Heat Check Award Pack 15 3,850 Glass Cleaner Badge Pack 16 4,620 5 Tokens 17 5,540 Standard Heat Check Award Pack 18 6,500 Lockdown Defender Badge Pack 19 7,860 Ascension Board 20 9,190 89 OVR Ruby Anthony Morrow 21 10,560 Sharpshooter Badge Pack 22 12,150 Ascension Board 23 13,970 Standard Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack 24 16,060 91 OVR Amethyst Derek Harper 25 18,470 10 Tokens 26 21,250 Ascension Board 27 24,430 Deluxe Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack 28 28,100 93 OVR Diamond Laphonso Ellis 29 32,200 Power Within Diamond Shoe Pack 30 36,740 Ascension Board 31 41,600 30 Tokens 32 47,140 NBA All-Star Deluxe Award Pack 33 55,640 95 OVR Pink Diamond P.J. Brown 34 65,000 Power Within Diamond Shoe Boosts Pack 35 75,000 Ascension Board 36 86,000 50 Tokens 37 99,000 Diamond Contract Pack 38 114,000 Power Within Diamond Consumables Pack 39 131,000 Power Within HOF Badge Option Pack 40 150,000 99 OVR Dark Matter Ray Allen

NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 5: Power Within reward cards

Outside of the season pass, there are several new cards for players to earn across the various modes. Here they all are, along with where you’ll earn them:

Collector Level Reward – 99 OVR Dark Matter Karl Malone

Collector Level Reward – 00 OVR Dark Matter Alex English

Limited Reward – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Demarcus Cousins

Clutch Time Reward (Wheel Spin) – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Shawn Kemp

Clutch Time Reward- 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Zydrunas Ilgauskas

Draft Rewards – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Richard Hamilton

Unlimited Rewards – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Cincinnatus Powell

Ascension Rewards – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Kyle Lowry

Triple Threat Rewards (Vault) – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Rafer Alston

Triple Threat (1,250 Wins) – 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Morris Peterson

Domination Rewards – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Paul Millsap

Triple Threat Online Rewards – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Shareef Abdur-Rahim

Exchange Rewards – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Sidney Moncrief

Token Rewards – 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Marc Gaasol

Clutch Time Rewards – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Steve Smith

Token Reward – 95 OVR Pink Diamond Sean Elliott

Exchange Rewards – 94 OVR Diamond Alvan Adams

Clutch Time Rewards – 93 OVR Diamond Coby White

Token Rewards – 93 OVR Dimaond Jerome Kersey

Exchange Rewards – 91 OVR Amethyst Dirk Nowitzki

Token Rewards – 91 OVR Amethyst Ronnie Brewer

Token Rewards – 89 OVR Ruby Jamario Moon

This season expires on April 8.