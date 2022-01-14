NBA 2K22 The City: Season 4 Hunt 4 Glory rewards – All levels, items, and more
The Hunt is on.
Season 4 of MyCareer and The Neighborhood/City is now live in NBA 2K22. This season is called the Hunt 4 Glory, and it comes with brand new rewards, plus the opportunity to become a Legend. As per usual, levels have been reset and all players will begin at Level 1. So, what are the rewards for this season? Let’s take a look.
All NBA 2K22 The City: Season 4 Hunt 4 Glory rewards
|Level
|Reward
|1
|Hunt 4 Glory T-Shirt
|2
|Hunt 4 Glory basketball
|3
|New Player Indicator
|4
|New Player Banner Options
|5
|Victor Solomon Kintsugi Ball
|6
|New Jumpshot Release Animation
|7
|New Season 4 Emotes
|8
|MyTeam Free Agent Dwyane Wade
|9
|2XP Coin (30 Minutes)
|10
|New Player Indicator
|11
|Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)
|12
|New Season 4 Emotes
|13
|New Player Banner Options
|14
|2K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to Defensive Rebounding)
|15
|Hunt 4 Glory Scarf
|16
|New Season 4 Emotes
|17
|Hunt 4 Glory Beanie
|18
|MyTeam New Year’s Resolution Deluxe Pack
|19
|New Player Banner Options
|20
|New Season 4 Emotes
|21
|Stylish Flannel
|22
|Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|23
|2K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to Blocks)
|24
|New Player Banner Options
|25
|New Season 4 Emotes
|26
|Enhanced Daily Rewards
|27
|MyTeam Diamond Shoe Colorway
|28
|2XP Coin (60 Minutes)
|29
|Hunt 4 Glory Varsity Jacket
|30
|Artcamo Go-Kart
|31
|2K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to 3-Point Shooting)
|32
|2XP Coin (120 Minutes)
|33
|Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|34
|New Player Banner Options
|35
|Hunt 4 Glory Joggers
|36
|10 Pack Maxed Out MyTeam Box
|37
|Hunt 4 Glory Suit
|38
|2XP Coin (120 Minutes)
|39
|Extra Badge Point
|40
|Year of the Tiger
Players can go to Seasons -> Season Prizes at the MyCity Menu to claim these rewards. The Hunt 4 Glory t-shirt will be unlocked right away. From that point, you’ll need to obtain XP in order to obtain the new rewards for Season 4 and raise that level again.
Season 3 is slated to end on February 25.
