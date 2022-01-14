NBA 2K22 The City: Season 4 Hunt 4 Glory rewards – All levels, items, and more

The Hunt is on.

Image via 2K Sports

Season 4 of MyCareer and The Neighborhood/City is now live in NBA 2K22. This season is called the Hunt 4 Glory, and it comes with brand new rewards, plus the opportunity to become a Legend. As per usual, levels have been reset and all players will begin at Level 1. So, what are the rewards for this season? Let’s take a look.

All NBA 2K22 The City: Season 4 Hunt 4 Glory rewards

LevelReward
1Hunt 4 Glory T-Shirt
2Hunt 4 Glory basketball
3New Player Indicator
4New Player Banner Options
5Victor Solomon Kintsugi Ball
6New Jumpshot Release Animation
7New Season 4 Emotes
8MyTeam Free Agent Dwyane Wade
92XP Coin (30 Minutes)
10New Player Indicator
11Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)
12New Season 4 Emotes
13New Player Banner Options
142K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to Defensive Rebounding)
15Hunt 4 Glory Scarf
16New Season 4 Emotes
17Hunt 4 Glory Beanie
18MyTeam New Year’s Resolution Deluxe Pack
19New Player Banner Options
20New Season 4 Emotes
21Stylish Flannel
22Skill Boosts (10 Games)
232K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to Blocks)
24New Player Banner Options
25New Season 4 Emotes
26Enhanced Daily Rewards
27MyTeam Diamond Shoe Colorway
282XP Coin (60 Minutes)
29Hunt 4 Glory Varsity Jacket
30Artcamo Go-Kart
312K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to 3-Point Shooting)
322XP Coin (120 Minutes)
33Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
34New Player Banner Options
35Hunt 4 Glory Joggers
3610 Pack Maxed Out MyTeam Box
37Hunt 4 Glory Suit
382XP Coin (120 Minutes)
39Extra Badge Point
40Year of the Tiger

Players can go to Seasons -> Season Prizes at the MyCity Menu to claim these rewards. The Hunt 4 Glory t-shirt will be unlocked right away. From that point, you’ll need to obtain XP in order to obtain the new rewards for Season 4 and raise that level again.

Season 3 is slated to end on February 25.

Related: NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 4 Hunt 4 Glory rewards – All levels, items, and more

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved