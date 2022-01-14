NBA 2K22 The City: Season 4 Hunt 4 Glory rewards – All levels, items, and more

Season 4 of MyCareer and The Neighborhood/City is now live in NBA 2K22. This season is called the Hunt 4 Glory, and it comes with brand new rewards, plus the opportunity to become a Legend. As per usual, levels have been reset and all players will begin at Level 1. So, what are the rewards for this season? Let’s take a look.

All NBA 2K22 The City: Season 4 Hunt 4 Glory rewards

Level Reward 1 Hunt 4 Glory T-Shirt 2 Hunt 4 Glory basketball 3 New Player Indicator 4 New Player Banner Options 5 Victor Solomon Kintsugi Ball 6 New Jumpshot Release Animation 7 New Season 4 Emotes 8 MyTeam Free Agent Dwyane Wade 9 2XP Coin (30 Minutes) 10 New Player Indicator 11 Gatorade Boosts (5 Games) 12 New Season 4 Emotes 13 New Player Banner Options 14 2K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to Defensive Rebounding) 15 Hunt 4 Glory Scarf 16 New Season 4 Emotes 17 Hunt 4 Glory Beanie 18 MyTeam New Year’s Resolution Deluxe Pack 19 New Player Banner Options 20 New Season 4 Emotes 21 Stylish Flannel 22 Skill Boosts (10 Games) 23 2K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to Blocks) 24 New Player Banner Options 25 New Season 4 Emotes 26 Enhanced Daily Rewards 27 MyTeam Diamond Shoe Colorway 28 2XP Coin (60 Minutes) 29 Hunt 4 Glory Varsity Jacket 30 Artcamo Go-Kart 31 2K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to 3-Point Shooting) 32 2XP Coin (120 Minutes) 33 Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 34 New Player Banner Options 35 Hunt 4 Glory Joggers 36 10 Pack Maxed Out MyTeam Box 37 Hunt 4 Glory Suit 38 2XP Coin (120 Minutes) 39 Extra Badge Point 40 Year of the Tiger

Players can go to Seasons -> Season Prizes at the MyCity Menu to claim these rewards. The Hunt 4 Glory t-shirt will be unlocked right away. From that point, you’ll need to obtain XP in order to obtain the new rewards for Season 4 and raise that level again.

Season 3 is slated to end on February 25.

