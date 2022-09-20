NBA 2K23: All known trivia question answers for Ben and Marvin at Erick’s Vinyl’s in The City

NBA 2K22’s version of The City saw the introduction of the vinyl store and NPC character Marvin. At Marvin’s store, players needed to enter it, answer a few music-related questions, and get each one right for a daily VC bonus. NBA 2K23 is now out, and Marvin is back. Users can get a bonus for 2K23 just for getting questions right, and here’s what you need to know about the music shop, and answers.

But first, let’s go over the area where you can find Ben and Marvin on the map:

You will need to progress in the “It’s a Cole World” quest to unlock this store and the daily bonus.

Now, here are the trivia answers, along with questions:

Trivia #1

“Truth Hurts” was a number one smash for which artist?: Lizzo

Lizzo Which group of rock royalty insists that they will rock you?: Queen

Queen In their hit 1992 track, what did Pete Rock and CL Smooth “do over you”?: They Reminsce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)

Trivia #2

Which rapper won the NBA Celebrity Game MVP in 2018?: Quavo

Quavo Kendrick Lamar was featured on which Taylor Swift single?: Bad Blood

Bad Blood Which song by Missy Elliott featured the lyric “Ti esrever dna ti pilf”?: Work It

Trivia #3

In the popular comedy “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” what was the name of the character played by Will Smith?: Will Smith

Will Smith Rapper Childish Gambino was a co-star in which television series?: Community

Community Which Diana Ross classic was sampled on the seminal “Mo Money Mo Problems” by one Notorious B.I.G.?: I’m Coming Out

Trivia #4

Eminem

Nicki Minaj

Queen Latifah

Trivia #5

Lauryn Hill was a part of what group?: Fugees

Fugees Flava Flav attempted to find love on which reality show?: Flavor of Love

Flavor of Love D.O.C. opened up “It’s Funky Enough” by asking what question?: Y’all ready for this?

Trivia #6

“You Right” is a collaboration between Doja Cat and?: The Weeknd

The Weeknd Who did the Lakers beat in Ice Cube’s “Today was Good Day”?: Sonics

Sonics Lou Reed, John Cale, Sterling Morrison, and Moe Tucker were known as?: The Velvet Underground

Trivia #7

What was it that Warren G and Nate Dogg had to do?: Regulate

Regulate A Tribe Called Quest, De Soul, and the Jungle Brothers were known as what?: Native Tongues

Native Tongues What band’s album was named after Madame Butterfly?: Weezer

Trivia #8

According to Run DMC, while Peter Piper picked peppers, Run did what?: Rocked A Rhyme

Rocked A Rhyme Which rock band artist had a brother who was also a part of his band?: Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen Kim Gordon provided vocals and bass for which band?: Sonic Youth

Trivia #9

Cash Rules Everything Around Me

Gloria Jones

The Mothers of Invention

Trivia #10

What was Louis Armstrong’s nickname?: Satchmo

Satchmo How old was Stevie Wonder when he landed his first Billboard Top 100 hit?: 13

13 Paul Desmond composed which standard made famous by the Dave Brubeck quartet?: Take Five

Trivia #11

The single “Jumpman” was named after?: Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan Navadius Willburn is known by what moniker?: Future

Future Who collaborated on the 1984 song “Unity”?: Afrika Bambaataa and James Brown

As of now, we are still collecting info and thus, this guide is a work in progress. We will update it to reflect future info.