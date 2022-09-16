NBA 2K23: Where can Daily Rewards be claimed in The City & MyCareer?

Every day in NBA 2K23, players in The City and MyCareer can claim daily rewards that can be obtained just by logging in. However, users do need to go to a specific location to claim the rewards. For those who are free-to-play, these rewards can be a great alternative to get free VC almost every day, although the amounts given out will be limited. So, where can you go to claim rewards in The City? Let’s take a look.

Where can Daily Rewards be claimed in The City & MyCareer?

Daily Rewards can be claimed in multiple locations. The first option is to head to the center of the city, where The Rec, Pro-Am, The Theater, and Club 2K can be found. Here’s a look at the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here, there are four statues, one for each of the four affiliations. In order to claim Daily Rewards, you must line up on the glowing square that corresponds with the affiliation that you belong to. For example, South City Vipers affiliation members must go to the viper snake statue to claim rewards.

Alternatively, users can go to the home site of their affiliation. Here’s a look at where each one is on the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

There, you should find a statue and a glowing square title in front of it. Line up on it, and then A/X when it is your turn to claim rewards.

Daily Rewards can include attribute boosts, to VC that can be used towards buying MyTeam packs, or leveling up a MyPlayer build in NBA 2K23.