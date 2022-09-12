NBA 2K23: How to become a starter in MyCareer

In NBA 2K23, players can replicate the experience of being an NBA pro in MyCareer. Much like in real life, being a NBA player, let alone a starter, is extraordinary to do. However, once you’ve made it to the pros, the next job is the make it into the starting lineup. Players in NBA 2K23’s MyCareer won’t be handed a starting job, so you will have to earn it. But what exactly will need to be done? Let’s go over the boxes that you will need to check in order to make the starting five in MyCareer.

How to become a starter in MyCareer in NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 doesn’t hand out starting jobs to inexperienced players, unless those players prove themselves out on the court. So, here’s what will need to be done in order to be a starter.

First, make sure to finish out the Summer League section of the story, as well as play your first NBA game. After that game, you should receive a message from Ricky, asking you to leave the arena and head back to One City Plaza.

Upon doing that, talk to Ricky, and he will then let you know that the head coach and head of basketball operations, Othella, will want to speak to you at the office.

From here, Othella and Coach Graves will inform you of the objectives that need to be completed in order to get into the starting lineup. This is a part of the ‘Handle Your Business’ quest.

These goals should include playing a certain amount of games, as well as accumulating. The exact requirements can vary, but it will most likely include racking up points, assists, rebounds, blocks, and steals.

After completing the goals, the coach should let you know that you are in the starting lineup of your team.