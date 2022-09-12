NBA 2K23: How to find Chris Brickley’s Gym and get the Mamba Mentality badge

Over the past few years, 2K has added a special badge to MyCareer, to honor legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant, entitled the Mamba Mentality badge. This badge has returned for NBA 2K23, and it once again requires some grinding, and patience. So, how can you get the Mamba Mentality, and what does it exactly do? Let’s go over everything you need to know about it.

What is the Mamba Mentality badge?

The Mamba Mentality badge in NBA 2K23 is a bit different than traditional badges. Rather than boost performance on the court, the Mamba Mentality badge allows for users to change Takeovers that were originally set at the onset of the creation of the build.

In order to get the Mamba Mentality badge, you’ll first need to find Chris Brickley’s gym.

How to find Brickley’s gym

Chris Brickley, a former college basketball player turned real-life trainer who helps get NBA pros ready for games, has returned for NBA 2K23. To find Chris Brickley’s gym, go to the eastern part of the map. Brickley’s gym can be found to the opposite side of the Gatorade gym, and right near the One City Plaza.

How to unlock the Mamba Mentality badge

In order to unlock the Mamba Mentality badge, here’s what you must do:

Get three stars on seven different Normal Drills. This will unlock the first Takeover perk.

Get three stars on seven different Hard Drills.

Complete the latter, and you will receive the second Takeover perk, and then receive the Mamba Mentality badge.

Keep in mind a few things about these training sessions. One, these sessions do offer badge progression bonuses, making it extremely important to do well in the events. Second, users can only partake in two drills per day.