NBA 2K23: How to call plays in MyCareer

In NBA 2K23, and in basketball in general, plays are good options for trying to create offense. Plays are vital to getting the job done, and moves like isos and give-and-go’s can be done in NBA 2K23’s game modes. This includes MyNBA, MyTeam, and in MyCareer. Luckily, the controls for calling a play as the ballhandler as not all that different in MyCareer.

So, how can you call a play in NBA 2K23’s MyCareer? Let’s take a look.

Related: NBA 2K23: How to create a custom team logo in MyTeam

How to call plays in MyCareer

To call plays in MyCareer, you will need to use the D-Pad. Much like with regular play in MyNBA, offline play, or MyTeam, press the left button on either the Xbox or PlayStation pad to call plays in NBA 2K23.

Users will have the option to call a number of different plays, from floppies to isolations, to even give-and-go’s.

Plays are good options for trying to generate space, as well as getting the opposing team’s defense off guard. Make sure to use these plays responsibly, and keep an eye on screen for any prompts that request your user to move in a certain direction to complete the play.