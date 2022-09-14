NBA 2K23: How to create a custom team logo in MyTeam

Much like in prior NBA 2K23, MyTeam players in NBA 2K23 have the option to either use a NBA team logo for your squad, or a different logo altogether. In order to unlock the latter option, you’ll need to follow a few tasks. So, let’s get into what needs to be done in order to create a custom team logo in MyTeam.

How to create a custom team logo in MyTeam

To create a custom logo, you will first need to acquire cards. Why? In order to get the items necessary to create custom logos, you will have to complete a Lifetime Agenda objective. 40 MyTeam cards will need to be obtained, in order to get the NBA 2K23 Team Creation pack. Once you get this pack and open it, you will then be able to begin the process of creating a MyTeam logo.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now to get started, go to the My Team section of the MyTeam menu using RB/R1, and then select Lineups Management. From here, select a Lineup and then head to the Franchise section. Go down until you see the Design Logo tab and click.

From here, you can either select from various preset or customizable logos, pick a current or historic NBA logo, or upload one. To upload, you will need to go to this link on the NBA 2K website. Make sure that you have a 2K account, and that it is connected to your PSN ID, and or Xbox Gamertag. Sign in with the 2K account, and then upload an image. If you have played WWE 2K22, this system is rather similar to the one employed by the simulation wrestling franchise.

It may take some time for these logos to go into the 2K system. To check, go into My Images to see if your picture has been added into the database.