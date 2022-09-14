NBA 2K23: How to change affiliations in The City

Back in 2020, 2K brought back affiliations in the now-current generation of NBA 2K video games. We are into the third year of NBA 2K on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, as NBA 2K23 is now live worldwide. Much like in past years, users will be given the options to change affiliations in the game’s open-world environment. But, you’ll need to know where to go first. With that said, let’s go over how you can change affiliations in The City.

How to change affiliations in The City

Before we get into the details, let’s take a look at the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are four affiliations: the North Side Knights, the South City Vipers, the Beasts of the East, and the Western Wildcats.

Upon starting out in MyCareer, users in NBA 2K23 will automatically be assigned to one of the four. However, this can be changed.

To do this, travel to one of the four affiliation home sites in The City. Make sure to follow the map listed above.

When you arrive at one of the sites, find a NPC that is standing in front of a stand that states “Transfer Here.” This stand can be found right at the entrance of the affiliation home.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Press A/X at the character to bring up the menu to change affiliations. Pick one of the three other ones, and you will be free to change to a new team.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keep in mind this about changing affiliations: you will be able to change during the first week of every season for free. After that, a penalty will be incurred for changing affiliations.