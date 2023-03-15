NBA 2K23: How to complete Bracket Busters Skill challenges and get 98 OVR Pete Maravich
Pistol Pete is in the house.
With the NBA 2K23 Bracket Busters promo in full swing, the 2K team added a fresh set of Skill challenges on March 15. These challenges yield a special reward, in legendary Atlanta Hawks guard and LSU sensation Pete Maravich. A 98 OVR Bracket Busters card of the Hall of Famer is now available in 2K23, and here’s how you can get it.
Bracket Busters Skills Challenges
On March 15, 2K added 35 new Skill challenges in MyTeam. Each are part of the Bracket Busters promotion in NBA 2K23.
The 35 Skill challenges follow the theme of celebrating the NCAA Division I tournament, as each requires players to win a game against alumni from different schools. Win the game, and users will receive a 94 OVR Diamond featuring a player that went to that school. These games, by the way, are on All-Star difficulty with no team requirements.
Here’s a look at the 35 schools and player rewards.
- Arizona: T.J. McConnell
- California: Lamond Murray
- Connecticut: Ben Gordon
- Duke: Mike Dunleavy
- Florida: Corey Brewer
- Florida State: Mfiondu Kabengele
- Georgetown: Otto Porter
- Georgia Tech: Anthony Morrow
- Gonzaga: Ronny Turiaf
- Illinois: Brian Cook
- Indiana: Steve Alford
- Iowa State: Deonte Burton
- Kansas: Nick Collison
- Kentucky: Trey Lyles
- Louisville: Gorgui Dieng
- LSU: Garrett Temple
- Marquette: Markus Howard
- Memphis: Larry Kenon
- Michigan: Nik Stauskas
- Michigan State: Denzel Valentine
- North Carolina: Theo Pinson
- Notre Dame: Pat Garrity
- Ohio State: E.J. Liddell
- Oklahoma: Eduardo Najera
- Stanford: Landry Fields
- Syracuse: Hakim Warrick
- Tennessee: Admiral Schofield
- Texas: D.J. Augustin
- Texas A&M: Danuel House
- UCLA: Aaron Affalo
- USC: Taj Gibson
- Villanova: Collin Gillespie
- Virginia: Kyle Guy
- Wake Forest: Randolph Childress
- Washington: Marquese Chriss
Remember, each player reward is a 94 OVR Diamond.
To find the Skill challenges, go to ‘Single Player’ in the main menu. From there, select ‘Challenges.’ Select the Skill challenges, and look for the Bracket Buster challenges.
98 OVR Pete Maravich
The reward for winning the 35 games and collecting all the cards in the Skill challenges will yield a 98 OVR Galaxy Opal of legendary college guard Pete Maravich. Remember, the only cards that need to be collected are the ones from the Skill challenges.