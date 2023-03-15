NBA 2K23: How to complete Bracket Busters Skill challenges and get 98 OVR Pete Maravich

With the NBA 2K23 Bracket Busters promo in full swing, the 2K team added a fresh set of Skill challenges on March 15. These challenges yield a special reward, in legendary Atlanta Hawks guard and LSU sensation Pete Maravich. A 98 OVR Bracket Busters card of the Hall of Famer is now available in 2K23, and here’s how you can get it.

Bracket Busters Skills Challenges

On March 15, 2K added 35 new Skill challenges in MyTeam. Each are part of the Bracket Busters promotion in NBA 2K23.

The 35 Skill challenges follow the theme of celebrating the NCAA Division I tournament, as each requires players to win a game against alumni from different schools. Win the game, and users will receive a 94 OVR Diamond featuring a player that went to that school. These games, by the way, are on All-Star difficulty with no team requirements.

Here’s a look at the 35 schools and player rewards.

Arizona : T.J. McConnell

California : Lamond Murray

Connecticut : Ben Gordon

Duke : Mike Dunleavy

Florida : Corey Brewer

Florida State : Mfiondu Kabengele

Georgetown : Otto Porter

Georgia Tech : Anthony Morrow

Gonzaga : Ronny Turiaf

Illinois : Brian Cook

Indiana : Steve Alford

Iowa State : Deonte Burton

Kansas : Nick Collison

Kentucky : Trey Lyles

Louisville : Gorgui Dieng

LSU : Garrett Temple

Marquette : Markus Howard

Memphis : Larry Kenon

Michigan : Nik Stauskas

Michigan State : Denzel Valentine

North Carolina : Theo Pinson

Notre Dame : Pat Garrity

Ohio State : E.J. Liddell

Oklahoma : Eduardo Najera

Stanford : Landry Fields

Syracuse : Hakim Warrick

Tennessee : Admiral Schofield

Texas : D.J. Augustin

Texas A&M : Danuel House

UCLA : Aaron Affalo

USC : Taj Gibson

Villanova : Collin Gillespie

Virginia : Kyle Guy

Wake Forest : Randolph Childress

Washington: Marquese Chriss

Remember, each player reward is a 94 OVR Diamond.

To find the Skill challenges, go to ‘Single Player’ in the main menu. From there, select ‘Challenges.’ Select the Skill challenges, and look for the Bracket Buster challenges.

98 OVR Pete Maravich

The reward for winning the 35 games and collecting all the cards in the Skill challenges will yield a 98 OVR Galaxy Opal of legendary college guard Pete Maravich. Remember, the only cards that need to be collected are the ones from the Skill challenges.