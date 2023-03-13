NBA 2K23: How the Bracket Busters Event works and how to get rewards

The NCAA Division I tournament is upon us, and that means bracket season. It’s also means the return of the Bracket Busters promo in NBA 2K. The NBA 2K23 Bracket Busters promo kicked off on March 13, a three-week event that will yield special Takeover rewards and a mystery player. So, what will you need to do in order to get all the rewards? Let’s take a look at what the Bracket Busters event entails.

Bracket Busters Log-In Cards

We have to start with the log-in cards for this event. On March 13, 2K began to release special Bracket Buster daily log-in tokens that can be obtained simply by going into MyTeam every day.

Now, here’s the gist to these token cards. There are 15 Bracket Buster daily log-in tokens, per the Collections in NBA 2K23. Since this a three-week event, one can expect to need to log in into MyTeam every weekday between March 13-31 in order to get all the tokens.

Bracket Busters Takeovers

Then, there’s the Takeovers. Takeover cards are back in NBA 2K23, but with a twist.

Throughout the event, NBA 2K23 will see the release of new Bracket Busters-themed Takeovers. These cards can be obtained by completing Agendas.

Keep in mind, however, that at least some the Takeover cards are subject to being player picks via Agendas. Here’s a look at the Takeovers in 2K23:

94 OVR Willie Cauley-Stein vs. 94 OVR Frank Kaminsky – Get 4 blocks in a game (reward is Player Option Pack featuring two cards)

These Takeover cards will be available until April 7.

New cards will be added to the Bracket Buster event until March 31. As things stand right now, the reward for collecting all the log-in cards and Takeover is a mystery. But, we should know who the special reward is once we get closer to the conclusion of the event.