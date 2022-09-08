NBA 2K23: How to earn Takeover Diamond Lamar Odom in MyTeam

MyTeam in NBA 2K23 is kicking off with a bang, and part of that has to do with a nice upgrade that is waiting in the wings. 2K23 players can obtain a 93 OVR Takeover player item of former Clipper and Laker Lamar Odom. But in order to do that, you’ll need to do some grinding throughout MyTeam’s various online and offline modes. So, what exactly needs to be done? Let’s take a look at the Agendas needed to be completed, in order to get the 93 OVR Odom.

Related: NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 1 rewards – All levels, items, and more

How to get Takeover Lamar Odom in NBA 2K23 MyTeam

In order to get the Takeover Lamar Odom in MyTeam, users must complete five separate Agendas. These Agendas include a mix of offline and online objectives that must be met while playing MyTeam in NBA 2K23.

Here’s a look at the five Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Win 35 Clutch Time Offline games (reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack)

Win 35 Triple Threat Offline games (reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack)

Win 25 Triple Threat Online games (reward is Historic Trophy Case Pack)

Win 25 Clutch Time Online games (reward is Historic Trophy Case Pack)

Win 15 Unlimited games (reward is Current Trophy Case Pack)

Our advice is to start with the offline games. Even though you will need to win more of those than online games, these should be easier. That is especially true if you are just starting to build your roster in MyTeam. That way, you should be able to get enough Agendas done to get some higher-rated cards, plus the rewards obtained from playing the offline modes.

Upon completing the five, users will then receive the 93 OVR Takeover Lamar Odom.