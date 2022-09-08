NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 1 rewards – All levels, items, and more
Get back to the grind in Season 1.
NBA 2K23 is here, and so is the start to MyTeam. Last year, Seasons were implemented on a full-time basis, and that feature does return for 2K23. Season 1 coincides with the release date of NBA 2K23, and the next few weeks will feature brand-new Agendas, rewards, and a chance to get the marquee reward for Season 1: a 96 OVR Scottie Pippen. So, what needs to be done, and what rewards can be obtained? Let’s take a look.
NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 1 rewards
When you log in for the first time, you should receive the Level 1 reward: an 90 OVR Onyx Giannis Antetokounmpo. 0 XP is needed for that one, but everything will require you grind for XP.
Here’s a look at all the rewards:
|Level
|XP
|Reward
|1
|0
|Onyx Giannis Antetokounmpo
|2
|250
|One Token
|3
|500
|Finisher Award Pack
|4
|750
|Free Agent Player Award Pack
|5
|1,000
|Ascension
|6
|1,250
|Shot Creator Award Pack
|7
|1,500
|Three Tokens
|8
|1,800
|Emerald Steve Kerr (82 OVR)
|9
|2,150
|Unauctionable Base Season 1 Award Pack
|10
|2,550
|Season One Ball
|11
|3,050
|Ascension
|12
|3,650
|Playmaker Award Pack
|13
|4,350
|Five Tokens
|14
|5,150
|Unauctionable Standard Season 1 Pack
|15
|6,100
|Elite Franchise Highlight Exchange
|16
|7,200
|Sapphire Bill Cartwright (85 OVR)
|17
|8,450
|Unauctionable Standard Season 1 Pack
|18
|9,900
|Ascension
|19
|11,550
|Shoe Colorway
|20
|13,400
|10 Tokens
|21
|15,500
|Unauctionable Deluxe Season 1 Pack
|22
|17,850
|Ascension
|23
|20,500
|Elite Franchise Highlight Exchange
|24
|23,450
|Ruby Toni Kukoc (88 OVR)
|25
|26,750
|Historic Trophy Case Pack
|26
|30,450
|Ascension
|27
|34,600
|Moments Trophy Case Pack
|28
|39,250
|20 Tokens
|29
|44,450
|Current Trophy Case Pack
|30
|50,250
|Ascension
|31
|56,700
|Elite Franchise Highlight Exchange
|32
|63,850
|Amethyst Horace Grant (90 OVR)
|33
|71,750
|Amethyst Prize Ball
|34
|80,400
|Season 1 Consumables Pack
|35
|89,850
|Season 1 Shoe Boosts Pack
|36
|100,100
|Ascension
|37
|111,200
|75 Tokens
|38
|123,200
|25,000 MT
|39
|136,100
|Season 1 Badge Option Pack
|40
|150,000
|Pink Diamond Scottie Pippen (96 OVR)
Players can gain XP by completing games and Season Agendas objectives. These objectives can range from playing in certain game modes, to even accumulating players with certain players. Here’s a look at the Agendas that will be active throughout the season:
Win Domination
- Win 33 Domination games (300 XP)
Trophy Case
- Win 100 Triple Threat Online Games (reward is Trophy Case Centerpiece Exchange)
- Win 10 Single Player games in a raw (reward is Elite Franchise Moment Exchange)
- Score 250 points in Multiplayer games (reward is Legendary Franchise Moment Exchange)
NBA: Series 1
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Hornets players (500 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Pistons players (500 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Rockets players (500 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Pacers players (500 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Knicks players (500 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Magic players (500 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Kings players (500 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Spurs players (500 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Raptors players (500 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Jazz players (500 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Bulls players (750 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Cavaliers players (750 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Timberwolves players (750 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Pelicans players (750 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Thunder players (750 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Wizards players (750 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Hawks players (1,000 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Celtics players (1,000 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Clippers players (1,000 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Grizzlies players (1,000 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Heat players (1,000 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Suns players (1,000 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Trail Blazers players (1,000 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Nets players (2,000 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Mavericks players (2,000 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Nuggets players (2,000 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Warriors players (2,000 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Lakers players (2,000 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Bucks players (2,000 XP)
- Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 76ers players (2,000 XP)
Season 1 Rewards & Spotlight
- Make three dunks with Free Agent Giannis in a game (250 XP)
- Get 10 assists in a game with Season 1 Rewards Steve Kerr four times (500 XP)
- Score 20 points in the paint in a game with Season 1 Rewards Bill Cartwright five times (750 XP)
- Score 30 points in a game with Season 1 Rewards Toni Kukoc six times (1,000 XP)
- Get six rebounds in a game with Season 1 Rewards Horace Grant 10 times (1,500 XP)
- Make three dunks in a game with Rewards Fred Jones five times (2,000 XP)
- Win the Giannis Antetoukounmpo Spotlight Challenge (250 XP)
- Win the Steve Kerr Spotlight Challenge (250 XP)
- Win the Bill Cartwright Spotlight Challenge (500 XP)
- Win the Toni Kukoc Spotlight Challenge (750 XP)
- Win the Horace Grant Spotlight Challenge (1,500 XP)
Other Agendas will be available for a short period of time. To check the Agendas page, go to the Home screen and select the Level progress tab. Scroll down, and you should see the Agendas page.
This season is slated to end on October 21.