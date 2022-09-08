NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 1 rewards – All levels, items, and more

Get back to the grind in Season 1.

Image via 2K

NBA 2K23 is here, and so is the start to MyTeam. Last year, Seasons were implemented on a full-time basis, and that feature does return for 2K23. Season 1 coincides with the release date of NBA 2K23, and the next few weeks will feature brand-new Agendas, rewards, and a chance to get the marquee reward for Season 1: a 96 OVR Scottie Pippen. So, what needs to be done, and what rewards can be obtained? Let’s take a look.

NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 1 rewards

When you log in for the first time, you should receive the Level 1 reward: an 90 OVR Onyx Giannis Antetokounmpo. 0 XP is needed for that one, but everything will require you grind for XP.

Here’s a look at all the rewards:

LevelXPReward
10Onyx Giannis Antetokounmpo
2250One Token
3500Finisher Award Pack
4750Free Agent Player Award Pack
51,000Ascension
61,250Shot Creator Award Pack
71,500Three Tokens
81,800Emerald Steve Kerr (82 OVR)
92,150Unauctionable Base Season 1 Award Pack
102,550Season One Ball
113,050Ascension
123,650Playmaker Award Pack
134,350Five Tokens
145,150Unauctionable Standard Season 1 Pack
156,100Elite Franchise Highlight Exchange
167,200Sapphire Bill Cartwright (85 OVR)
178,450Unauctionable Standard Season 1 Pack
189,900Ascension
1911,550Shoe Colorway
2013,40010 Tokens
2115,500Unauctionable Deluxe Season 1 Pack
2217,850Ascension
2320,500Elite Franchise Highlight Exchange
2423,450Ruby Toni Kukoc (88 OVR)
2526,750Historic Trophy Case Pack
2630,450Ascension
2734,600Moments Trophy Case Pack
2839,25020 Tokens
2944,450Current Trophy Case Pack
3050,250Ascension
3156,700Elite Franchise Highlight Exchange
3263,850Amethyst Horace Grant (90 OVR)
3371,750Amethyst Prize Ball
3480,400Season 1 Consumables Pack
3589,850Season 1 Shoe Boosts Pack
36100,100Ascension
37111,20075 Tokens
38123,20025,000 MT
39136,100Season 1 Badge Option Pack
40150,000Pink Diamond Scottie Pippen (96 OVR)

Players can gain XP by completing games and Season Agendas objectives. These objectives can range from playing in certain game modes, to even accumulating players with certain players. Here’s a look at the Agendas that will be active throughout the season:

Win Domination

  • Win 33 Domination games (300 XP)

Trophy Case

  • Win 100 Triple Threat Online Games (reward is Trophy Case Centerpiece Exchange)
  • Win 10 Single Player games in a raw (reward is Elite Franchise Moment Exchange)
  • Score 250 points in Multiplayer games (reward is Legendary Franchise Moment Exchange)

NBA: Series 1

  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Hornets players (500 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Pistons players (500 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Rockets players (500 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Pacers players (500 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Knicks players (500 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Magic players (500 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Kings players (500 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Spurs players (500 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Raptors players (500 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Jazz players (500 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Bulls players (750 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Cavaliers players (750 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Timberwolves players (750 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Pelicans players (750 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Thunder players (750 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Wizards players (750 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Hawks players (1,000 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Celtics players (1,000 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Clippers players (1,000 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Grizzlies players (1,000 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Heat players (1,000 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Suns players (1,000 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Trail Blazers players (1,000 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Nets players (2,000 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Mavericks players (2,000 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Nuggets players (2,000 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Warriors players (2,000 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Lakers players (2,000 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Bucks players (2,000 XP)
  • Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 76ers players (2,000 XP)

Season 1 Rewards & Spotlight

  • Make three dunks with Free Agent Giannis in a game (250 XP)
  • Get 10 assists in a game with Season 1 Rewards Steve Kerr four times (500 XP)
  • Score 20 points in the paint in a game with Season 1 Rewards Bill Cartwright five times (750 XP)
  • Score 30 points in a game with Season 1 Rewards Toni Kukoc six times (1,000 XP)
  • Get six rebounds in a game with Season 1 Rewards Horace Grant 10 times (1,500 XP)
  • Make three dunks in a game with Rewards Fred Jones five times (2,000 XP)
  • Win the Giannis Antetoukounmpo Spotlight Challenge (250 XP)
  • Win the Steve Kerr Spotlight Challenge (250 XP)
  • Win the Bill Cartwright Spotlight Challenge (500 XP)
  • Win the Toni Kukoc Spotlight Challenge (750 XP)
  • Win the Horace Grant Spotlight Challenge (1,500 XP)

Other Agendas will be available for a short period of time. To check the Agendas page, go to the Home screen and select the Level progress tab. Scroll down, and you should see the Agendas page.

This season is slated to end on October 21.

