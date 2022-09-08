NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 1 rewards – All levels, items, and more

NBA 2K23 is here, and so is the start to MyTeam. Last year, Seasons were implemented on a full-time basis, and that feature does return for 2K23. Season 1 coincides with the release date of NBA 2K23, and the next few weeks will feature brand-new Agendas, rewards, and a chance to get the marquee reward for Season 1: a 96 OVR Scottie Pippen. So, what needs to be done, and what rewards can be obtained? Let’s take a look.

NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 1 rewards

When you log in for the first time, you should receive the Level 1 reward: an 90 OVR Onyx Giannis Antetokounmpo. 0 XP is needed for that one, but everything will require you grind for XP.

Here’s a look at all the rewards:

Level XP Reward 1 0 Onyx Giannis Antetokounmpo 2 250 One Token 3 500 Finisher Award Pack 4 750 Free Agent Player Award Pack 5 1,000 Ascension 6 1,250 Shot Creator Award Pack 7 1,500 Three Tokens 8 1,800 Emerald Steve Kerr (82 OVR) 9 2,150 Unauctionable Base Season 1 Award Pack 10 2,550 Season One Ball 11 3,050 Ascension 12 3,650 Playmaker Award Pack 13 4,350 Five Tokens 14 5,150 Unauctionable Standard Season 1 Pack 15 6,100 Elite Franchise Highlight Exchange 16 7,200 Sapphire Bill Cartwright (85 OVR) 17 8,450 Unauctionable Standard Season 1 Pack 18 9,900 Ascension 19 11,550 Shoe Colorway 20 13,400 10 Tokens 21 15,500 Unauctionable Deluxe Season 1 Pack 22 17,850 Ascension 23 20,500 Elite Franchise Highlight Exchange 24 23,450 Ruby Toni Kukoc (88 OVR) 25 26,750 Historic Trophy Case Pack 26 30,450 Ascension 27 34,600 Moments Trophy Case Pack 28 39,250 20 Tokens 29 44,450 Current Trophy Case Pack 30 50,250 Ascension 31 56,700 Elite Franchise Highlight Exchange 32 63,850 Amethyst Horace Grant (90 OVR) 33 71,750 Amethyst Prize Ball 34 80,400 Season 1 Consumables Pack 35 89,850 Season 1 Shoe Boosts Pack 36 100,100 Ascension 37 111,200 75 Tokens 38 123,200 25,000 MT 39 136,100 Season 1 Badge Option Pack 40 150,000 Pink Diamond Scottie Pippen (96 OVR)

Players can gain XP by completing games and Season Agendas objectives. These objectives can range from playing in certain game modes, to even accumulating players with certain players. Here’s a look at the Agendas that will be active throughout the season:

Win Domination

Win 33 Domination games (300 XP)

Trophy Case

Win 100 Triple Threat Online Games (reward is Trophy Case Centerpiece Exchange)

Win 10 Single Player games in a raw (reward is Elite Franchise Moment Exchange)

Score 250 points in Multiplayer games (reward is Legendary Franchise Moment Exchange)

NBA: Series 1

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Hornets players (500 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Pistons players (500 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Rockets players (500 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Pacers players (500 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Knicks players (500 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Magic players (500 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Kings players (500 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Spurs players (500 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Raptors players (500 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Jazz players (500 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Bulls players (750 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Cavaliers players (750 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Timberwolves players (750 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Pelicans players (750 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Thunder players (750 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Wizards players (750 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Hawks players (1,000 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Celtics players (1,000 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Clippers players (1,000 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Grizzlies players (1,000 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Heat players (1,000 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Suns players (1,000 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Trail Blazers players (1,000 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Nets players (2,000 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Mavericks players (2,000 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Nuggets players (2,000 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Warriors players (2,000 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Lakers players (2,000 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 Bucks players (2,000 XP)

Win a game using three NBA: Series 1 76ers players (2,000 XP)

Season 1 Rewards & Spotlight

Make three dunks with Free Agent Giannis in a game (250 XP)

Get 10 assists in a game with Season 1 Rewards Steve Kerr four times (500 XP)

Score 20 points in the paint in a game with Season 1 Rewards Bill Cartwright five times (750 XP)

Score 30 points in a game with Season 1 Rewards Toni Kukoc six times (1,000 XP)

Get six rebounds in a game with Season 1 Rewards Horace Grant 10 times (1,500 XP)

Make three dunks in a game with Rewards Fred Jones five times (2,000 XP)

Win the Giannis Antetoukounmpo Spotlight Challenge (250 XP)

Win the Steve Kerr Spotlight Challenge (250 XP)

Win the Bill Cartwright Spotlight Challenge (500 XP)

Win the Toni Kukoc Spotlight Challenge (750 XP)

Win the Horace Grant Spotlight Challenge (1,500 XP)

Other Agendas will be available for a short period of time. To check the Agendas page, go to the Home screen and select the Level progress tab. Scroll down, and you should see the Agendas page.

This season is slated to end on October 21.