For years, many players who have booted up an NBA 2K game have opted to turn off the game’s shot meter. While it may not make sense for those who are new to NBA 2K games, it does have its benefits. So, how exactly can one turn off the shot meter that is present in NBA 2K23? Let’s go over where you need to go turn in order to turn it off, plus those benefits to not using the visual feedback meter in 2K23.

How to turn off the shot meter in NBA 2K23

To turn off the shot meter in NBA 2K23, go to the Settings. This can be done either in-game via the Pause Menu, or at the Main Menu by selecting ‘Features.’ Once you are in the Settings, select ‘Controller Settings.’ Then, you should see the ‘Shot Meter’ option that is listed at the top of the screen. To keep it on, set it to ‘On.’ As you would probably guess, set this to ‘Off’ to turn off the shot meter.

Screenshot by Gamepur//

Those new to NBA 2K23 might want to keep the shot meter on. This will help better familiarize newcomers with how the game works, and how one needs to time the release of the ball.

However, turning off the shot meter does come with benefits. For one, online players will not be able to see your efficiency with the meter, you should keep it off. But more importantly, turning it off does give a slight boost to shots. This leads to a slight boost to making shots that are not perfect.

If you are experienced with shooting without the meter, just follow the directions listed above and everything should be good to go from there.