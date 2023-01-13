NBA 2K23: MyTeam Season 4 Limited Week #1 lineup guide

Season 4 of NBA 2K23 MyTeam is very much a season of change. One of the most significant changes is that Limited is now a weeklong event rather than just taking place over a weekend. If you haven’t hopped in before, Limited is an online mode where each week you will have to fill a lineup based on different restrictions. Let’s take a look at how you should be building your team.

General Limited lineup advice for NBA 2K23 MyTeam

Before we get into this week’s specific line-up, we want to go over some basic rules for lineup building. Limited is a game mode that uses four-minute quarters as opposed to five. While this may not seem like a huge change, you’re going to want to pay attention to stamina. High stamina won’t guarantee wins, but it could save you from losing. The other big thing is that you are playing Limited mostly for the six-ring reward. The double-edged sword of this mode is that you have to stay engaged every single week to truly make it worthwhile. Here is the strategy we’d follow for the first week.

Lineup requirements for Week 1

This first week is nothing too restrictive, which is nice to see. Here’s a list of requirements:

Your lineup must be 84 OVR or lower

You may use up to 1 Amethyst (90-91) player

No Diamond (92-94) or higher cards

No Free Agent cards allowed

Because this week is based around overall, there are a few things you can do. You could absolutely play by the rules and make an entire team of 84 OVR players and call it a day, but that doesn’t give you the opportunity to use your highly-rated players. In our testing, we found that you’re able to use a starting lineup of four Ruby players (87-89) and one Amethyst as long as you fill out your bench with mostly low-rated players.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your Amethyst should be someone you want to build your team around, which for most people is likely to be one of the Amethysts from a recent promo like ‘Tis the Season Tacko Fall. For our example, we used Glitched Jarrett Allen because of his ability to shoot threes and defend inside. Once you have your starting lineup, fill the other eight spots with comfort players. In our example above, you can see that if you are willing to use Golds, you can fit a few 86 OVR players in. It’s also worth noting that if you want to use a lineup that has no golds, you can make a new lineup that has no coaching boost. Our example used a +4 coach, hence the three golds at the end of the bench. Finally, don’t forget about Dynamic Duos, which can boost your players’ ratings when used strategically.

To wrap up, you should remember that you will probably need multiple wins to acquire your ring. You have a 33% chance of finding a ring, assuming one is even present; your actual odds are much lower, so stay calm, work your way inside, or kick out to the corner for an open 3-pointer. You want to focus on playing your way, and only shoot when you’re sure. If you’re having trouble, consider copying an opponent’s Amythest choice the next game if you are able.