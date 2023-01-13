How to collect all Centerpiece Rewards in NBA 2K23 MyTeam Season 4

The dynamics of MyTeam have shifted with the launch of Season 4. In the past, to get Centerpieces you needed to secure a certain number of wins in each game mode or earn them from limited-time events. From Season 4 onward, you can earn every single trophy case item through team-specific gameplay. Centerpieces have been removed from all but a few locations and are now the final reward for completing a team’s Agenda in the season rewards section of MyTeam. Let’s take a look at how to earn yourself a Dark Matter 99 OVR Larry Bird.

How to complete Centerpiece agendas in MyTeam

Each team’s objective set is very similar. There will be a few player-specific Agendas for each team, but they all come down to roughly the same thing. For this example, we are going to use the Minnesota Timberwolves. Think of this as a representation of what you should expect. To find a team’s specific Agenda, simply head into the season rewards menu and scroll down to “Trophy Case.” There, you’ll see all 30 teams’ objective sets. When the Minnesota set below is finished, you’ll have collected Pink Diamond Wally Szczerbiak and be one step closer to Larry Legend.

Win 5 Clutch Time Offline games using 5 Timberwolves players

Get 19 assists with any Ricky Rubio in a game

Score 60 points with any Karl-Anthony Towns in a game

Score 75 points with Timberwolves players over multiple multiplayer games

Make 30 3-pointers with Timberwolves players over multiple games

Score 15 points in a game with any Kevin Garnett three times

Win 15 Triple threat offline games with three Timberwolves players

Get two blocks in a game with a Timberwolves player three times

Get 1 triple-double with a Timberwolves player in a game

Score 500 points with Timberwolves players over multiple games

Get 50 rebounds with Timberwolves players over multiple games

Win three multiplayer games using 10 Timberwolves players

Make 15 dunks with any Anthony Edwards over multiple games

Win five games using 10 Timberwolves NBA Series 1 players

As we noted above, obviously a handful of objectives are team-specific. It’s important to remember that this is for the long haul; you aren’t meant to clear these in a single day. For example, every team will have the 15 triple threat offline wins objective, and it’s very unlikely you can clear every single team in one season if you struggle to play on higher difficulties. Just keep your head down and make sure to check the newly refreshed token market to grab any players that may be in the Trophy Case. Once it’s all wrapped up