NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 6 rewards – All levels, player cards, and more
The road to Hakeem.
April 7 brought Season 6 to NBA 2K23 MyTeam. This season includes the best level 40 reward we’ve seen all year, as well as a host of other rewards for players to earn. Of course, some fans continue to be annoyed by some of the player rewards being locked behind RNG mechanics, but there are still quite a few worthwhile guaranteed rewards you can pick up. Let’s take a look at all of them, starting with the Season Pass.
Related: NBA 2K23: How to complete Bracket Busters Skill challenges and get 98 OVR Pete Maravich
NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 6 Season Pass
Just for logging into MyTeam this season, you’ll pick an 87 OVR Ruby Shaquille O’Neal. This card can be evolved all the way up to Pink Diamond, giving you a Shaq with solid speed, great post-play, and sturdy defense. Past that, you’ll need to earn XP by completing Agendas to move up the Season Pass.
Here are all of the rewards in Season 6:
|Level
|XP
|Reward
|1
|0
|87 OVR Ruby Shaquille O’Neal (Evo)
|2
|250
|Ruby Head Coach Sue Bird
|3
|500
|3 x Tokens
|4
|750
|Rim Protector Award Pack
|5
|1,000
|Season 6 Ball
|6
|1,250
|Emerald Prize Ball
|7
|1,500
|Ascension Board
|8
|1,800
|Base ’23 NBA: Series 2 Award Pack
|9
|2,150
|Sapphire Prize Ball
|10
|2,550
|88 OVR Ruby Darrick Martin
|11
|3,050
|5 x Tokens
|12
|3,650
|Ascension Board
|13
|4,350
|Rim Protector Deluxe Award Pack
|14
|5,150
|National Flags Prize Ball
|15
|6,100
|90 OVR Amethyst Louie Dampier
|16
|7,200
|Ascension Board
|17
|8,450
|10 x Tokens
|18
|9,900
|Ruby Prize Ball
|19
|11,550
|Standard ’23 NBA: Series 2 Award Pack
|20
|13,400
|92 OVR Diamond Bob Dandridge
|21
|15,500
|25 x Tokens
|22
|17,850
|Deluxe ’23 NBA: Series 2 Award Pack
|23
|20,500
|Ascension Board
|24
|23,450
|Amethyst Prize Ball
|25
|26,750
|94 OVR Diamond Kai Jones
|26
|30,450
|Ascension Board
|27
|34,600
|50 x Tokens
|28
|39,250
|Season 6 Diamond Shoe Pack
|29
|44,450
|Deluxe ’23 NBA: Series 2 Award pack
|30
|50,250
|96 OVR Pink Diamond Rod Strickland
|31
|56,700
|Highlight Reel Award Pack
|32
|63,850
|Ascension Board
|33
|71,750
|75 x Tokens
|34
|80,400
|Diamond Prize Ball
|35
|89,850
|Ascension Board
|36
|100,000
|98 OVR Galaxy Opal Gus Gerard
|37
|111,000
|100 x Tokens
|38
|123,000
|Season 6 Hall of Fame Option Pack
|39
|136,000
|25,000 MT
|40
|150,000
|99 OVR Dark Matter Hakeem Olajuwon
All NBA 2K23 Season 6 Mode Player Rewards
As mentioned, there are several player rewards you can earn across the different modes in MyTeam. Some of these are locked behind different RNG methods, but several are also guaranteed rewards. If you want one of these cards, you only have to play the mode it’s attached to. Here is a list of the rewards and where you can earn them:
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Isiah Thomas: Ascension Reward Grand Prize
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Malik Sealy: Triple Threat Offline Vault (RNG)
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Steve Smith: Triple Threat Online Board (RNG)
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Dave Cowens: 2,200 cards collected
- 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Bradley Beal: Clutch Time Offline 100 Wins
- 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Franz Wagner: Clutch Time Online 100 Wins
- 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Shaun Livingston: Unlimited
- 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Jerry Lucas: 250 Triple Threat Offline Wins
- 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Herb Williams: Triple Threat Online: Co-op