NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 6 rewards – All levels, player cards, and more

April 7 brought Season 6 to NBA 2K23 MyTeam. This season includes the best level 40 reward we’ve seen all year, as well as a host of other rewards for players to earn. Of course, some fans continue to be annoyed by some of the player rewards being locked behind RNG mechanics, but there are still quite a few worthwhile guaranteed rewards you can pick up. Let’s take a look at all of them, starting with the Season Pass.

NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 6 Season Pass

Just for logging into MyTeam this season, you’ll pick an 87 OVR Ruby Shaquille O’Neal. This card can be evolved all the way up to Pink Diamond, giving you a Shaq with solid speed, great post-play, and sturdy defense. Past that, you’ll need to earn XP by completing Agendas to move up the Season Pass.

Here are all of the rewards in Season 6:

Level XP Reward 1 0 87 OVR Ruby Shaquille O’Neal (Evo) 2 250 Ruby Head Coach Sue Bird 3 500 3 x Tokens 4 750 Rim Protector Award Pack 5 1,000 Season 6 Ball 6 1,250 Emerald Prize Ball 7 1,500 Ascension Board 8 1,800 Base ’23 NBA: Series 2 Award Pack 9 2,150 Sapphire Prize Ball 10 2,550 88 OVR Ruby Darrick Martin 11 3,050 5 x Tokens 12 3,650 Ascension Board 13 4,350 Rim Protector Deluxe Award Pack 14 5,150 National Flags Prize Ball 15 6,100 90 OVR Amethyst Louie Dampier 16 7,200 Ascension Board 17 8,450 10 x Tokens 18 9,900 Ruby Prize Ball 19 11,550 Standard ’23 NBA: Series 2 Award Pack 20 13,400 92 OVR Diamond Bob Dandridge 21 15,500 25 x Tokens 22 17,850 Deluxe ’23 NBA: Series 2 Award Pack 23 20,500 Ascension Board 24 23,450 Amethyst Prize Ball 25 26,750 94 OVR Diamond Kai Jones 26 30,450 Ascension Board 27 34,600 50 x Tokens 28 39,250 Season 6 Diamond Shoe Pack 29 44,450 Deluxe ’23 NBA: Series 2 Award pack 30 50,250 96 OVR Pink Diamond Rod Strickland 31 56,700 Highlight Reel Award Pack 32 63,850 Ascension Board 33 71,750 75 x Tokens 34 80,400 Diamond Prize Ball 35 89,850 Ascension Board 36 100,000 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Gus Gerard 37 111,000 100 x Tokens 38 123,000 Season 6 Hall of Fame Option Pack 39 136,000 25,000 MT 40 150,000 99 OVR Dark Matter Hakeem Olajuwon

All NBA 2K23 Season 6 Mode Player Rewards

As mentioned, there are several player rewards you can earn across the different modes in MyTeam. Some of these are locked behind different RNG methods, but several are also guaranteed rewards. If you want one of these cards, you only have to play the mode it’s attached to. Here is a list of the rewards and where you can earn them: