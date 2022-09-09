All Locker Codes in NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 is full of rewards for players to earn in MyTeam. Most of these are either gameplay or luck related, but 2K often adds to that with Locker Codes. These are codes you can put into the game to get yourself different rewards. This can range from free MT and Tokens to player cards. For the most part, these cards aren’t going to be the best available, but they can improve your squad when you’re starting out. Let’s take a look at all of the Locker Codes currently available in NBA 2K23.

Every MyTeam Locker Code in NBA 2K23

This list will be continually updated as 2K releases new Locker Codes. You should also pay attention to the expiration date because most of these codes do expire after a few days. Here are all the codes currently available:

Code Reward Expiration 2KDAY-IN-MyTEAM-NBA2K23 Option Pack with Free Agents and Diamond Shoe 9/12 CONGRATS-HOF-MANU Spurs Trophy Case Option Pack 9/12 CONGRATS-HOF-HARDAWAY Heat Trophy Case Option Pack 9/12

Where to use Locker Codes in NBA 2K23

To use your Locker Codes, you’ll need to first make your way to the Home screen in MyTeam. From here, you need to move to the bottom right corner of the screen and select the MyTeam Community Hub. Again in the bottom right corner, you’ll see an option for Locker Code. Once you’re on this screen, type in the code and claim your reward. We should note that the code is not case-sensitive. 2K will always enter them in all caps, but you don’t need to do that yourself.

You can also use the official app to input Locker Codes. Many prefer this because it’s a bit easier to type, but you do have to download an extra app on your phone. Either way, the process is the same and you should get the reward in your game right after entering the code.