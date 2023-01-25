NBA All-World: What is Cred and how can it be obtained?

It’s a new day for NBA fans, as Pokémon Go developer Niantic has officially dropped NBA All-World. This mobile game offers roughly the same concept as Go for NBA fans, as users can roam the real-world streets to accumulate rewards, and sign players in order to build that dream roster. But in order to do any of that, you’ll need some Cred. What exactly is Cred? Here’s what you should know about it for NBA All-World.

What is Cred?

Cred is short for “Credibility”, and it’s essentially a form of currency that can be used in NBA All-World. Cred can be used for a number of activities within All-World.

For example, NBA All-World will run special team and arena-themed tournaments. If one goes into the event details of each, an Entry Fee would be needed. The Entry Fee costs Cred, so obtaining this currency is important in order to enter these tournaments.

Cred is also needed in order to upgrade players. Simply put, users need Cred in order to progress in All-World.

How can Cred be obtained?

Cred can be obtained in a number of different ways. One way is to look on the map for diamond-shaped crystals. These should be easily visible on the All-World map.

Click on these crystals, as these are Cred rewards. These re-spawn every few minutes, so one should be able to rack up a fair amount over extended periods of time.

A primary source of Cred is playing games. Should one win pick-up games in NBA All-World, users will be subject to receiving special Cred bonuses.

Lastly, Cred can also be purchased in the store. If you’re willing to spend some cash on Cred, that’s up to you. Just know that there are free-to-play options for NBA All-World players, when it comes to obtaining Cred.